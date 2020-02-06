Sibongile Besani. File photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) coordinator Sibongile Besani has resigned with immediate effect from his position as he accused some of the task team members of manipulating processes ahead of the ANC Youth League conference in March. The task team was appointed by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) last year after the disbandment of the ANCYL.

The NYTT was given six months to rebuild the ANCYL structures and take it to a national elective conference, but Besani accused some of the task team members of running parallel processes as the battle for the control of the ANC youth body is intensifying.

“It has come to my attention that there is an audit process that is separate to the one I am exposed to or I know, as the Co-ordinator. This relates to the appointment of auditors without my knowledge. My discomfort with this process can only serve to delay the process that is about to start. Most importantly, processes designed to exclude others, in particular myself as Co-ordinator, carry the possibility of dubious legitimacy because I will not vouch and support them,”Besani said.

He accused some of the task team members of issuing media statements without consulting him as the coordinator.