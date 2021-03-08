Nzimande encourages dialogue at Wits as 8 000 students risk exclusion due to owing fees

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said on Monday his department was aware of the discussions, negotiations and engagements that were taking place at Wits between the management and students.

“Our approach is we encourage negotiations and discussions such that matters are resolved. As the department, that is just how far we can be able go to encourage all parties to engage and wish to successfully conclude the situation,” Nzimande said, responding to questions at a media briefing.

It was recently reported that the student representative council had vowed to continue protesting at the Braamfontein campus until about 8 000 students facing financial exclusions due to outstanding payment of fees were allowed to register.

Nzimande said they were aware that Wits is one of the institutions that have gone the extra mile to raise money to support certain categories of student, especially those in the missing middle.

“We are aware that is never enough often. That is why as the government we are looking at a system that is able to assist students in the missing middle,” he said.