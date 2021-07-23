Nzimande hails Biovac for being appointed manufacturer of Pfizer vaccine for Africa

Johannesburg - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has congratulated Biovac for having been appointed to manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for distribution within the AU, making it the first company in Africa to produce an mRNA-based vaccine.

“As you may be aware, the DSI (Department of Science and Innovation) holds, on behalf of the government, 47.5% shareholding in Biovac. Our primary goal has always been through Biovac, to ensure that South Africa and Africa become active participants in the global vaccine manufacturing value chain,” Nzimande said.

He said the Department of Science and Innovation chose a vaccine manufacturing strategy that would first build capacity to fill and finish and then move towards manufacturing the active pharmaceutical ingredients and to develop from scratch, our own vaccines.

“I am pleased that in this journey, it is not the first time that Pfizer has shown confidence in our vision and commitment. We have just concluded another Tech Transfer for Prevnar 13 vaccine with Pfizer. Also, our Pre-clinical Drugs Development Platform at the University of North-West has also benefited from donation of knock-out mice a few years back. It is therefore safe to say that the relationship with Pfizer goes a long way,” Nzimande said.