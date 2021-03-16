Nzimande slams EFF’s claims that he failed to meet student funding obligations

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has denied claims by the EFF of failing to meet funding obligations for students this year.

In a reply to members’ statements in Parliament on Tuesday, Nzimande said they have funded thousands of students in technical and vocational colleges and universities.

This comes as Cabinet has also taken a decision to review funding for students, especially taking into consideration the missing middle.

“We are pleased to say, as government, we have met our NSFAS obligations for 2021. We are going to be supporting over 700 000 students in TVET colleges and universities this year,” said Nzimande.

Students have been embarking on a national shutdown until the issue of historic debt was cleared.