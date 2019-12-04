Durban - South Africa’s strength in the maritime sector continues to grow as the country has been re-elected onto the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.
The Department of Transport described the IMO as the United Nations specialised agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution.
Last week, the South African Navy underwent maritime economic security training exercises off the coast of Cape Town with naval superpowers Russia and China.
This was described by the South African Navy’s spokesperson Sam Khalusi as an indication of the high esteem in which the country’s Navy was held by global powerhouses.
Department of Transport Deputy Director of Stakeholder and Intergovernmental Relations Cassius Selala said that with South Africa being surrounded by a vast ocean, the country had fully taken advantage of the “immense potential of this untapped resource”.