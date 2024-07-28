Office of the Chief Justice slams reports of 'deep relationship' between Maya and Zuma

The Office of the Chief Justice has slammed reports claiming that Chief Justice Designate Mandisa Maya and former president Jacob Zuma shared a 'deep relationship.' According to an article by Opera News, Maya and Zuma shared a close bond.

In a statement, the OCJ further called for the online platform to retract the article. "The OCJ demands that Opera News immediately removes the article in question from their platform, as well as cease and desist from making these false statements against the Chief Justice Designate in any future articles. “The OCJ further demands that Opera News issues a public apology to the Chief Justice Designate for publishing false statements about her," the office said in a statement on Sunday.

The article states: "In a heartfelt tribute, Maya has expressed profound gratitude towards former President Zuma following her recent appointment.“ It further claimed that Maya described Zuma as a brother to her and a father to her children and paid homage to him for the professional impact he has had on her life. "The OCJ wishes to place it on record that the Chief Justice Designate, who has never met or had any contact with former President Zuma, has never made such a statement and any suggestion that the Chief Justice Designate has a ‘deep personal and professional’ relationship with the former President is unfounded, false and refuted," the OCJ statement read.

The OCJ said the article purports to refer to a statement made by the Maya at the time she was recommended and appointed to the position of President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) by former President Zuma in 2017. The OCJ explained that on that occasion, in response to a related, direct question during her public interview by the Judicial Service Commission, Maya said she was impressed by the courage and far-sightedness of Zuma, who nominated her despite not knowing her. The OCJ said in another interview with the SABC at the time of her recommendation for appointment as President of the SCA, Justice Maya stated unequivocally that former President Zuma nominated her without knowing her personally.