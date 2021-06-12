Officials implicated in R22 million blanket saga charged: Minister Zulu

The Department of Social Development has taken action against some of the officials who were implicated in the R22 million spent on blankets in KwaZulu-Natal. Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu said out of the 12 officials who were implicated, disciplinary action had been taken against nine and they were on suspension.

She said one official resigned and another had died. There was an uproar when allegations emerged last year that millions were used to procure the blankets for the department. Zulu says matter is yet to be finalised.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe had asked Zulu in Parliament about action taken against those who were implicated in the blanket procurement saga. This was after the Department of Social Development had conducted a forensic investigation into the matter. Zulu said they would not tolerate corruption against any official in the department. She said action has been taken against officials who were implicated.