Durban - The premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala says several officials are facing disciplinary hearings while others have resigned over the results of the bad audits given to some departments by the Auditor General (AG), Kimi Makwetu.
Zikalala says while it may appear as if they are not taking action against accounting officials under whose watch public funds were misused, they are in fact acting.
He said this while responding to media questions on Tuesday on the sidelines of the three day KZN provincial government Lekgotla held in Durban.
“We have developed the operation clean audit to respond to the challenge of irregular expenditure as presented by the Auditor General. We (have) developed a comprehensive clean audit focusing on three departments that have received qualified audit opinions in the past three years and those are departments of health, agriculture and transport. We are attending to that, looking at causal factors and ensuring that people who are accountable are accountable. You think that there are no consequences, watch this space, you will see, we are dealing with those issues,” he said.
He added that his own office, the Office of the Premier, is also under the radar after it was flagged for an irregular expenditure by Makwetu.