Officials responsible for Beitbridge fence fiasco still facing action, says De Lille

Cape Town - Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille said action has been taken against officials responsible for the Beitbridge border post fencing fiasco. However, the disciplinary hearing has been put on hold after one official took the department to court to challenge the hearing.

MPs were up in arms late last year after it emerged that the 38km border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe collapsed. This was after almost R40 million was allocated for the project. Some of the parties referred to the fence as the washing line.

Members of the standing committee on public accounts called the department of public works to account for the work. In a written Parliamentary reply from IFP MP Mthokozisi Nxumalo, De Lille said the hearing against officials was held in March, but it was postponed until April and May. She said a hearing against members of the bid adjudication committee was held in April and a witness gave evidence there.

The matter was then postponed until June for more evidence. However, the hearing against the senior officials was set for May but a lawyer for one of the officials filed court action to challenge the disciplinary hearing. But the department decided to proceed with the hearing as there was no court interdict to prevent it from continuing with the disciplinary process.