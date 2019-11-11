MEC of Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he will act against officials involved in the cancellation of contracts worth R1.5billion meant for the construction and maintenance of roads in the province. Mamabolo made the pledge after the DA’s spokesperson on roads and transport, Fred Nel, made an urgent call for him to act following the department’s annual report - which is yet to be officially tabled in the Legislature.

The report has revealed that the Gauteng roads and transport department had to cancel eight of the 16 tenders it had planned for 2018/19.

Nel said the projects included an R800million tender for the construction of a road network between De Deur and Walkerville in the Vaal.

The project on the deteriorating road between the two smallholding communities has been marred by a series of fatal road accidents.