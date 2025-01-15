Oligarchy unmasked? Mark Zuckerberg follows Elon Musk, dives into right-wing politics, kissing the ring and bowing to Donald Trump

The re-election of Donald Trump as the president of the US thanks in part to South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has emboldened the super wealthy to come out of the woodwork and rub hands with the convicted politician to line their own pockets. Essentially, the oligarchy (government by the few, especially despotic power exercised by a small and privileged group for corrupt or selfish purposes), seeing Musk profit his relationship with Trump has gone mask off.

In this long list of billionaires kissing the ring and bowing to Trump is Facebook co-founder, 40-year-old Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg has dived into right-wing politics by loosening policies on his platforms and advocating for free speech, a page straight out of Musk's book. "It is time to get back to our roots on Facebook and Instagram. I started building social media to give people a voice...Government and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more.

"A lot of this is clearly political...The recent (US) elections feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritising free speech," said Zuckerberg. He also declared that he would discontinue professional fact-checking on his platforms. "Fact-checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they have created."

Zuckerberg will also get rid of 'restrictions' on hot button issues for right wing politicians such as immigration, gender that he said are out of touch with the mainstream discourse. He added: "What started as a movement to be more inclusive has been increasingly used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas." Jeff Bezos has also joined the gravy train. He has cozied up to 47, whose inauguration is set to be on January 20. Bezos' Amazon AMZN.O reportedly donated towards the event.