Nomvula Monkonyane speaking at Bosasa Boss Gavin Watson's memorial service at Little Falls Christian church in Roodepoort. Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/Africa News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Member of the ANC national executive committee Nomvula Mokonyane on Friday blasted those in the governing party whom she said turned their backs on the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, saying she will reveal all when the right time comes. Mokonyane was speaking at Watson's memorial service held in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

"My time will come. I will tell what Gavin has done and not what [former Bosasa CFO Angelo] Agrizzi is saying...that time will come and I will tell my story. I came to know Watson the freedom fighter and have never distanced myself from him and will never do that," she said to loud cheers from mourners gathered at the Little Falls church.

Watson died in a car crash outside the OR Tambo International Airport this week.

His family and scores of Bosasa employees gathered at the church to pay homage to the businessman they called "our leader".

They sang and praised their late CEO whom they said was being crucified by the media the same way Jesus Christ was vilified. Widow of slain SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, Limpho Hani, also attended the service.

The former water affairs minister lashed at those in the ANC who "turned their backs" on Watson and would not be associated with him anymore. Watson helped them in the time of need, she said.

"You looked after them after they returned from exile, you built them houses and educated some of them and their kids. Today they don't wanna be associated with you. Some of them have gotten bigger than you, are richer than you...some of them live in bigger houses than yours and drive bigger cars," she said.

"Thank you for supporting the ANC when it was not fashionable to do so. Thank you for taking care of the vulnerable in Kagiso, Northern Cape and in Limpopo. Thank you."

Mokonyane added that the Watsons subscribed to a just course and love South Africa.

"If you ask me why I frequented Bosasa offices, I will tell you that's because Bosasa was friendly to the ANC. This is a family that never shied from Nomvula. They never shied away from Surge Mokonyane [late husband] the terrorist who associated with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela when it was not popular to do so. Our story will be told," Mokonyane said.

"Gavin was no capitalist, he loved life. On what he did with Agrizzi, only God will judge. To the family, let us hold on to that God's prayer. I say to you Gavin, love everybody but trust no one."

Agrizzi alleged that Watson was the mastermind behind Bosasa's dodgy contracts with the government worth billions of rands.

The former CFO said he decided to come clean and reveal all, told the state capture commission of inquiry that he was tasked with organising bribes in cash for former president Jacob Zuma, Cartier pens, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with banknotes for former South African Airways board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, and in the case of Mokonyane, huge orders of food and drinks for Christmas.

Politicians and heads of prisons were provided with Free State of the art security systems at their properties, courtesy of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Watson will be buried next week in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape.

African News Agency (ANA)