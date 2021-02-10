Only 50 people will be in Chamber for Ramaphosa’s SONA

Cape Town – Speaker Thandi Modise said on Wednesday only 50 people will be inside the Chamber, and this will include 30 MPs and other officials, for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

“A total of 30 members of Parliament representing the two Houses of Parliament from various political parties will be physically in the National Assembly Chamber. They are from the ANC (14), DA (5), IFP (1), Freedom Front Plus (1), ACDP (1), Good (1), Cope (1), NFP (1). ATM (1), AIC (1) and Aljamah-ah (1),” said Modise.

She said the EFF chose not to send any MP to the Chamber, but will join other MPs who will follow proceedings virtually.

Modise also said there would not be any tight security measures.

She said there will be no red carpet as they will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Chamber before the proceedings of the day begin.