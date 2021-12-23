Only ANC bigwigs will be attending the January 8 anniversary celebration and statement in Limpopo; Covid put dampener on yearly shindig

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, provincial ANC structures will not be sending delegates to the annual January 8th Statement. Only the party’s national executive committee will be deployed to Limpopo.

This is according to ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni, who said there will be a build-up of activities between January 5 and January 7 in Limpopo, leading to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival, together with the NEC on January 8.

The day – which will focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission, to build a united,non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa – will see the governing party celebrating its 110th anniversary.

“Provinces will have a hybrid system where regions will gather people in different venues. As soon as the president addresses the ANC structure, we as a province will be holding our own meeting where we will practicalise the statement,” Mtsweni said.