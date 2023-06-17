A tribute to the new generation of unsung heroes

By Vuyokazi ‘Joseph’ Matu These young men and women have been prepared on the front lines, back lines and behind the scenes. They have been prepared everywhere!

There are those who have been trained and raised up behind bars in the most notorious prisons of nations. Their pain has become their gain. They have missed out in so many ways but they have gained much more in other ways. There are also those who have been trained in orphanages, home-cares and shelters, social justice institutions, the usual and the unusual family structures. In their diverse and very different experiences, they come together to become makers of great things! This new breed of leaders is a purpose-driven power team that will display and demonstrate the role of talents, gifts, skills, identity and life purpose to redefine nations. Together they have watched those who have gone before them rise and fall. Together, they have watched adults burn their cities into ashes, into ruins. The desolation we see today in nations, governments, towns and cities. The nations have sunk down into the pit which they have made. The next generation has watched adults speak when they should be quiet. They have watched them be quiet when they should be speaking. They have seen the great fall and they have seen adults also overcome and do great exploits. This journey, viewpoint and experiences have made them stronger.

Sometimes you have to see the worst in order to transform your world and do better. Sometimes the pain is for the awakening. Young man and women of today have watched their nations crumble piece by piece, brick by brick, family by family, city by city, country by country. They have seen their nations challenged the most, not by lack of resources, knowledge and expertise, but by lack of back-boned, ethical and trusted leadership in all spheres of influence in society. In a world where the strength of human relationships is constantly challenged, tested and broken by the difference of opinions, beliefs, backgrounds and perspectives, here comes a generation that will rebuild and restore. Open to change, restoring truth and great by choice, they will work together to create safe, dignified and respectful environments.

Today’s young men and women know how to separate the difference of opinions from the relationship. This is a generation of leaders that is instrumental in healing and restoration, in healing and reconciliation. They will build on the principles of respect, love, honour, righteousness, peace and justice. Gifted in conflict resolution and a relational approach that is rooted in genuine love for humanity, irrespective of race, colour and creed, they are rebuilding and restoring what was lost. They are learning from each others’ past and recognising the need to move forward and craft a new path. With the information that is available at their fingertips, they are wise, knowledgeable and exceptional at translating information into tangible impact, change and transformation. We see a new generation of writers, innovators, creators, producers, governors, legislators, transformers, solution-finders and change-makers. A leadership that was only imagined, is here to rip the dark veil of stagnation, mediocrity, indecision and delay. There is clarity of vision, purpose, direction, order and alignment. Nations are blessed because an army of power-filled and trusted leadership has risen from all corners of the earth. The destiny helpers of nations have come to lead us out of the wilderness. Things will never be the same again!

This is a New Day, June 16, 2023. A day of death has become a day of life. Sowed in tears and reaping in joy! After a dark cloud, a light has dawned. The story has changed! You shall Love your neighbour as you love Yourself. This is the era of nation builders, unlocking the next dimension of effectiveness, globally!