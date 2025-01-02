After the inclusion of the AU, South Africa will host the G20 this year

Nereshnee Govender South Africa will host the G20 this year - an extraordinary first for the African continent and an opportunity for the country to place the global social and socio-economic issues on the table.

The G20 consists of many of the world's largest developing and developed economies and works on a troika system, with the incumbent, the previous (Brazil) and the next (United States) presidency to ensure continuity. South Africa’s presidency comes after the African Union (AU) was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 when India held the presidency in 2023 - after African leaders had successfully argued that Europe is represented by five countries as well as the European Union (EU), and the African Union merits similar representation as well. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2023 G20 in motivating for the AU to be granted permanent member status to become part of the international forum said India ‘aimed to remind the world of what unites us, rather than what divides us’.

Modi had proposed the move prior to the New Delhi summit. “In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal,” Modi said as he announced the inclusion of the AU. “Inclusivity has been at the heart of our presidency. The inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 integrated 55 African nations into the forum, expanding it to encompass 80% of the global population. This proactive stance has fostered a more comprehensive dialogue on global challenges and opportunities,” Modi said.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent. So it is crucial for African countries that Africa is viewed as a top priority for India and that this rising economic powerhouse helped to motivate for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard. President of Comoros and chairperson of the AU Azali Assoumani thanked Modi for his initiatives and efforts in making the AU a permanent member of the G20.

“It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member,” Assoumani said during the 2023 Summit. President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the country’s presidency of the G20 as taking place at a moment when the world is facing severe challenges including a worsening climate change crisis and underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger and unemployment that is affecting billions of people. The G20 leaders will also have to take a deep look into the geopolitical instability, conflict and war that are causing further hardship and suffering.

These issues were also raised by India during its presidency - an indication that developing countries are pushing a development agenda and keeping the momentum of foregrounding the issues that affect the majority of the global population. It is with this momentum in mind that Modi said India sought to offer the world an alternative to the status quo, a shift from a GDP-centric to human-centric progress. “India aimed to remind the world of what unites us, rather than what divides us. Finally, the global conversation had to evolve - the interests of the few had to give way to the aspirations of the many. This required a fundamental reform of multilateralism as we knew it,” Modi said.