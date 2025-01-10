ANC's January 8 Statement should reaffirm the party's identity as a Revolutionary Movement

By Zamikhaya Maseti The African National Congress (ANC) is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone — 113 years of existence — on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. As the oldest liberation movement in Africa, the ANC has a rich history of fighting for freedom and equality.

To mark this occasion, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the traditional January 8th Statement, an annual policy directive that outlines the party’s goals, priorities, and plans for the year ahead. This statement has become a cornerstone of the ANC’s political calendar, providing direction for the organisation and reaffirming its commitment to the development of South Africa. The ANC’s long history, encompassing 113 years of survival and 30 years in power, is now overshadowed by a sobering reality: its dominance in the National Assembly has diminished, necessitating coalition governance. This coalition government emerged after the ANC lost three provinces—Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Northern Cape—while the Western Cape has been out of its grasp for two decades. The ANC’s loss of majoritarian hegemony lends credence to the Democratic De-Consolidation Theory. This theory posits that democracies in Africa and Latin America experience regression after two to three decades of democratic rule. The reasons for this include rampant corruption, mismanagement, and administrative chaos. As a scholar of African political economy, I previously challenged this theory, defending South Africa’s democratic trajectory. However, the outcome of the May 29, 2024, National General Election forced me to reconsider. The results demonstrated a tangible regression in South Africa’s democracy, exemplified by the Government of National Unity (GNU), a clear indication of deconsolidation.

The formation of the GNU is undoubtedly a step backward. No amount of intellectual sophistry can disguise the fact that South Africa’s 1994 democratic breakthrough has been compromised. The ANC now governs by consensus with ideological and political adversaries, a scenario unimaginable in its earlier years. This new reality casts a shadow over this year’s January 8th Statement, as the ANC must confront its strategic and tactical shortcomings with honesty and accountability. The ANC’s leadership owes the nation a thorough account of its missteps. The party’s NEC Bulletin, released after the May 29, 2024, National General Elections fell short in identifying and addressing the party’s strategic and tactical vulnerabilities. This oversight is particularly notable given the significance of the elections and the party’s need to reassess its approach. A thorough analysis of the party’s weaknesses in areas such as campaign strategy, voter engagement, and policy development is critical for future electoral victory. It lacked the courage for genuine self-critique and neglected its responsibility as a representative of the masses. This failure to self-reflect has, over time, created fertile ground for counterrevolutionary forces to emerge. Moreover, authoritarian populism and ethnocentrism have taken root within the ANC’s ranks, undermining its ideological foundation. For over two decades, some of its leaders have perpetuated alien cultures that erode the party’s integrity. To this day, the ANC has not defined the theoretical framework of its renewal process. Many cadres interpret renewal mechanically, reducing it to the expulsion of renegades from its ranks. This superficial understanding does little to address the structural and ideological challenges facing the party. Renewal must go beyond internal purges; it requires a profound reassessment of the ANC’s values, mission, and connection to the people.

I sincerely hope that the authors of today's January 8th Statement have grasped these critical issues. The January 8th Statement ought to reaffirm the ANC’s identity as a revolutionary movement, temporarily setting aside governmentalism for the sake of long-term survival. By doing so, the ANC can begin to rebuild the trust and confidence of the masses. However, this raises a crucial question: does the ANC have the wherewithal and political temerity to confront its challenges head-on? It must. The January 8th Statement should be more than a ceremonial exercise. It must serve as a blueprint for renewal and transformation. The ANC must candidly acknowledge its failures, including its role in fostering the conditions for counterrevolutionary forces to thrive. It must address the authoritarian populism and ethnocentrism within its ranks and commit to a genuine process of self-renewal. This process should involve redefining the party’s mission, strengthening its connection to the masses, and restoring its ideological identity and posture.

One of the most pressing issues the ANC faces is its detachment from the grassroots. Over the years, the party has become increasingly insular, prioritising internal power struggles over the needs of the people. This detachment has alienated its traditional support base, paving the way for opposition parties to gain ground. The ANC must reestablish its presence in communities, listening to the concerns of ordinary citizens and addressing their grievances. This requires more than rhetoric; it demands tangible actions that demonstrate the party’s commitment to improving people’s lives. The ANC must also confront the legacy of corruption that has tarnished its reputation. Corruption has not only undermined public trust but has also diverted resources away from critical development initiatives. The party must take a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, holding accountable those who betray the public trust. This commitment must be reflected in both policy and practice, sending a clear message that the ANC is serious about restoring its integrity. In addition to addressing corruption, the ANC must tackle the structural challenges facing South Africa’s economy. Unemployment, inequality, and poverty remain pervasive, threatening social cohesion and stability. The ANC must articulate a clear economic vision that prioritises inclusive growth and development. This vision should include measures to support small and medium enterprises, invest in education and skills development, and promote industrialisation. By addressing these structural challenges, the ANC can create a more equitable and prosperous society.

The ANC must also navigate the complexities of coalition governance. While the GNU represents a departure from the party’s traditional dominance, it also offers an opportunity for collaboration and innovation. The ANC must leverage this opportunity to build consensus around policies that advance the national interest. This requires a pragmatic approach, prioritising the needs of the country over partisan politics. By demonstrating its ability to govern effectively within a coalition framework, the ANC can rebuild public confidence in its leadership. Another critical aspect of renewal is the ANC’s internal organisational culture. The party must address the factionalism and infighting that have plagued it in recent years. Unity and cohesion are essential for the ANC to regain its strength and credibility. This requires a commitment to collective leadership, where decisions are guided by the party’s principles and the will of its members.

The ANC must also invest in the development of its cadres, ensuring that its leadership is equipped to address the challenges of the 21st century. As part of cadre development, the ANC must develop a New Cadre- who embodies the organisation’s revolutionary values. This New Cadre should possess a deep understanding of the ANC’s ethos and sincerely believe in its mission to serve the people, as encapsulated in the popular slogan- “The ANC Leads, The ANC Lives”. The ideal characteristics of this New Cadre should include among other things: Revolutionary Consciousness : a profound comprehension of the ANC’s history, values, and objectives.

: a profound comprehension of the ANC’s history, values, and objectives. Courage and Confidence : the ability to openly discuss the organisation’s successes and failures in delivering services to the people.

: the ability to openly discuss the organisation’s successes and failures in delivering services to the people. Critical thinking and Adaptability : the capacity to analyse complex situations, adapt to changing circumstances, and develop innovative solutions.

: the capacity to analyse complex situations, adapt to changing circumstances, and develop innovative solutions. Commitment to Service: a genuine dedication to service the nation and upholding the principles of democracy, equality, and justice. This is the premise upon which the ANC renewal strategy should be anchored. Ultimately, the success of the ANC’s renewal process depends on its ability to reconnect with its revolutionary roots. The party must remind itself of the ideals that inspired its founding: justice, equality, and liberation. These ideals must guide its actions and policies, ensuring that the ANC remains a genuine representative of the masses. By embracing its revolutionary identity, the ANC can inspire a new generation of leaders and supporters, revitalising its mission and purpose.

The January 8th Statement is a pivotal moment for the ANC. It offers an opportunity for the party to reflect on its journey, acknowledge its shortcomings, and chart a path forward. The ANC must seize this moment with courage and determination, demonstrating its commitment to renewal and transformation. By doing so, it can begin to rebuild the trust and confidence of the people, ensuring its relevance and resilience in the years to come. As the ANC stands at this crossroads, it faces a daunting but not insurmountable task. It must confront its failures honestly, enthusiastically embrace renewal, and recommit to its revolutionary ideals. By addressing these challenges, the ANC can reclaim its position as a leader of the people and a champion of South Africa’s democracy. The road ahead is difficult, but with courage, temerity, and resolve, the ANC can emerge stronger, more united, and better equipped to serve the nation.