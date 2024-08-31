Artivism: a powerful tool in the struggle for equality and justice

By Louisa Zondo and Kumi Naidoo The echoes of freedom songs, the vibrant murals on the walls of township communities, the moving poetry that resonated with the pain and hope of a nation – these are the testaments to the profound role the arts and culture sector played in South Africa's struggle for liberation.

From the stirring melodies of the Medu Arts Ensemble, to the defiant anthems of Amandla, to the powerful voice of Thomas Mapfumo, artists provided a critical platform for amplifying the voices of the oppressed, bringing the struggle to the global stage, and galvanising hearts and minds towards a common vision. But with the dawn of democracy, the struggle for liberation took on a new form. The fight against apartheid gave way to a new battleground – one against poverty, inequality, corruption and unemployment, challenges that continue to plague not just South Africa, but the entire SADC region and indeed much of the world. The tools of struggle also needed to evolve. This is where Artivism comes into play – the bringing together of arts, culture and activism – a strong blend of artistic expression and activism that leverages the power of creativity and storytelling to spark social change.

Given the challenges we face as a species, with runaway climate change, the alarming rise of fascism, gender inequality, systemic corruption, economic inequality and so on – harnessing the power of arts and culture alone will not will not deliver us the salvation that we need. However, we would argue that our failure to harness the full power of arts and culture will almost guarantee that we'll fail, because the biggest problem we have right now is that activism is not able to communicate to people in a way that actually moves and energises them. Artivism is not simply about pretty pictures and catchy tunes. It's about using art as a catalyst for dialogue, a platform for raising awareness, and a tool for mobilising communities. It's about using the power of imagination to challenge conventional thinking, break down barriers, and inspire collective action. Arts and culture, creatively deployed, can help us imagine more just futures that are yet to be born.

Take, for example, the work of artists who are using their platforms to highlight the plight of refugees and asylum seekers. Through powerful photography, thought-provoking installations, and moving performances, they are humanising the experience of displacement, fostering empathy, and demanding greater compassion from governments and societies. Or consider the young filmmakers and musicians who are using their craft to address the issue of gender-based violence. By giving voice to survivors, challenging harmful stereotypes, and promoting positive masculinity, they are contributing to the fight for a more just and equitable society. Artivism is particularly relevant to the youth, who are at the forefront of the fight against inequality and injustice. They are digital natives, comfortable in the language of social media and online activism. They are also deeply attuned to the power of storytelling and visual culture.

For the youth, Artivism is not just a tool for social change; it's a way of life. However, the true potential of artivism lies in its ability to bridge the gap between the arts and the social justice movement. It's about harnessing the power of both to create a powerful synergy that can transform communities and societies. Here are some key ways in which Artivism can mobilise the youth in this "new" struggle:

Empowering Youth Voices: Artivism offers a platform for young people to share their stories and their visions for a better future. Fostering Creative Solutions: The creative spirit at the heart of artivism encourages young people to think outside the box and come up with innovative solutions to social problems. Promoting Dialogue and Understanding: Artivism can create spaces for dialogue and understanding between different communities and generations. By using art as a bridge, it can help to dismantle stereotypes, challenge biases, and promote empathy and compassion so evidently lacking in decision making from most political leaders at home and abroad. Raising Awareness and Mobilising Action: By using creative and engaging methods, artivism can effectively raise awareness about social issues and inspire people to take action. Challenging Power Structures: Artivism can be a powerful tool for challenging oppressive power structures and advocating for social justice. Ultimately, artivism is about using the power of creativity to build a more just and equitable society. It's about harnessing the energy and idealism of the youth to drive social change, and about using the transformative power of art to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. As active participants in the anti-apartheid struggle from our teenage years we have witnessed firsthand the power of art to inspire, unite, and bring about positive change. It is our belief that artivism is the weapon of choice for this new generation of activists – a weapon that can be wielded with creativity, passion, and unwavering commitment to justice. It is through the combined power of art and activism that we can truly dismantle the structures of inequality and build a better future for all.

The legacy left by Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado, who sadly left us just over two and a half years ago, shows the power to move people through music and culture in powerful ways. Following Rikhado’s passing family and friends got together to set up the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism. The Foundation has partnered with the Tshwane University of Technology, The City of Tshwane, the Community Arts Network and the Global Commons Alliance to host the Inaugural Global Artivism Conference on 5-8 September in Pretoria. The conference will aim to highlight the power of arts and culture in addressing current global challenges, will identify challenges to the full power of arts and culture to be unleashed and to come up with ideas on how to address these challenges - which range from resources to proper recognition for cultural creatives. For decades, passionate changemakers all over the world have harnessed arts’ power to convey profound messages, spark critical conversations, and reshape our communities. The immersive experiences of the arts and culture, however, powerfully touch people’s hearts and move them to make sense of issues as well as inspire positive action.