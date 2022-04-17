Betrayal of Hani, Mahlangu sacrifices on the altar of greed

By Bheki Mngomezulu The month of April has historical significance for the ANC and the SACP.

It was on April 6, 1979, that Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu, who was born on July 10, 1956, took his last breath at the hands of the apartheid operatives. He had been found guilty of murder and sentenced to death. All attempts by his lawyer to appeal the sentence fell on deaf ears. Mahlangu was hanged in Pretoria Central Prison, C-Max or Kgosi Mampuru Prison. The sad thing about this story is that Mahlangu lost his life at the tender age of 22 – three months before he celebrated his 23rd birthday. As Mahlangu took his last steps to the gallows, he uttered the words that still reverberate in many people’s minds, especially those who are interested in the history of the liberation struggle in South Africa.

He bid his farewell like a fearless hero and said the following: “Tell my people that I love them and that they must continue the fight, my blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Aluta continua.” Through these painful words, Mahlangu was optimistic that his death would not be in vain. On the contrary, it was going to inspire other cadres to soldier on until the elusive freedom was obtained. Indeed, a few years later, South Africa became a democratic country – joining many others across the African continent. This was a great victory. But this political freedom was not accompanied by economic freedom. To echo Mahlangu’s words, “aluta continua” or “the struggle continues”.

On April 10, 1993, Thembisile Chris Hani, who was the general-secretary of the SACP, was assassinated by anti-communist extremist Janusz Walus. The circumstances surrounding Hani’s death remain a mystery. This incident almost turned South Africa into a full-blown civil war between whites and blacks. It was averted through the leadership prowess of Nelson Mandela, who through his cogently prepared speech asked the nation to calm down. Because he was revered by many South Africans, the potential civil war was averted. In a way, the assassination of Chris Hani accelerated the pace of the long walk to freedom. On their side, black people were restless and angry. On the other hand, the National Party government was deeply worried about what the black people might do.

Within this political context, negotiations between the ANC and the National Party picked up pace and eventually led to the first democratic election on April 27, 1994. The victory of the ANC and the subsequent ascendance to the presidency of Nelson Mandela fulfilled Mahlangu’s prophecy. His blood as well as that of his fellow comrades who had died at the hands of the apartheid regime had nourished the tree that bore the fruits of freedom. Given this sad history of the two liberation struggle heroes, as well as the histories of many other liberation fighters who died before these two, it is prudent to ask the question: Have the ANC and the SACP correctly honoured their comrades?

To answer this question, one needs to reflect on the developments in these two organisations as well as the manner in which the ANC-led government has rendered services to the people. It is true that life has improved significantly for the black majority from what it used to be during apartheid. Many places (including rural areas) have electricity and clean water, among other things. Social security has improved significantly. Houses have been built for the poor people of this country. Educational support has been provided at different levels. Other forms of support have also been made available. While all these are commendable efforts, the truth is that the country is not where it is supposed to be. In other words, South Africa has not performed to its full potential. The sad reality is that the same liberation fighters are the ones who have derailed South Africa’s development.