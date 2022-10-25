BREAKING NEW GROUND

Bamanye Matiwane On the 16th of October 2022 the 20th CPC Congress delegates were welcomed into the Great Hall of people in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping gave his keynote speech, “Hold up the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and work in unity to construct a modern socialist country in all respects."

Story continues below Advertisement

At a pivotal juncture in Chinese history, as the CPC celebrates ten years of progressive rule that saw China abolish poverty, President Xi delivers this statement. Three significant historical events with critical and profound historical significance for the cause of the CPC, the entire Chinese nation, and the entire world occurred over the past ten years. Indeed, the rest of the world, especially Africa, could learn a thing or two from Chinese development theory. Because of China's Great Socialism, as President Xi Jinping emphasised during his speech, the CPC has succeeded in eradicating poverty. All of the CPC's successes can be attributed to a nation that is united, one that is headed by a political party that prioritises the welfare of its citizens above all else, Chinese characteristics, and the implementation of a people-centered development approach. a strategy that works to strengthen the social system, progress the Healthy China initiative, and protect and advance the fundamental interests of the Chinese people.

More on this Strengthening relations with partners in the developing world

When working on development, it may also be important to recognise the role China has played and is now playing in fostering and sustaining harmony between people and nature. President Xi Jinping committed to keep making the most sincere efforts possible to achieve a peaceful reunification. China is steadfastly pursuing a peaceful, autonomous foreign policy. China's core national strategy of opening to the rest of the world and its pursuit of healthy, friendly cooperative relations with other countries both reflect its commitment to the values of peaceful coexistence.

Story continues below Advertisement

China, South Africa, and the African continent as a whole have a similar history. It may benefit the nation, the continent, and its people if our leaders carefully study and fully comprehend China's development policy and structure one for South Africa that speaks to its citizens and works for South Africans and Africans in general. The country is in desperate need of strong progressive leadership. President Xi Jinping met with some of the delegates on the 17th of October. On the new journey in the new era, he implored the delegates to uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics. He also urged all party members and the Chinese community to work together to accomplish the shared objective of great rejuvenation.The delegates had the opportunity to express their views on Xi Jinping's report, and they genuinely think it is a good step in the right direction because it speaks to all ethnic groups of the Chinese people, not just CPC party members. They are confident that the report will serve as a blueprint for the party in its endeavours to transform China into an advanced socialist country and achieve common goals. Various leaders from around the world congratulated the CPC on a successful congress and President Xi Jinping on his report.

Story continues below Advertisement

Saying that China's major advances since its National Congress in November 2012 have helped lead not only China but the rest of the world, particularly in poverty alleviation and global development. On the last day of congress, following the election of 205 CPC Central Committee members and 171 alternate members, as well as the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline (CCDI) which constituted of 133 members and Xi Jinping as the General Secretary of the CPC Committee . The report was certified by the 19th CPC Central Committee. It approved President Xi Jinping's report on behest of the 19th CPC Central Committee and recognized the 20th CPC Central Committee. Congress enacted that the CPC's central task will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great contemporary socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization effective immediately. As President Xi Jinping addressed members of the media from various media outlets around the world, he emphasised the world's unprecedented challenges and outlined China's commitments to the global community.South Africa, hopes for more fruitful win-win cooperation with China as one of its biggest dependable trading partner, this was more evident during the Covid pandemic and its aftermath when China went all out in support of South Africa and the entire African continent, indeed China has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a force for South Africa in both good and bad times, standing in solidarity with the South African people.

These two nations have several common interests. Xi Jinping emphasised that "the Party should always act for the people and rely on the people on the journey ahead." Inferring this then embodies the people's interests, which the CPC and the ANC share in their desire to enhance people's lives at all costs.China's average life expectancy is 78.2 years, while South Africa's average life expectancy is 62.8 years.China has accomplished this by having the world's largest social security and healthcare systems. South Africa, which aspires to follow in China's footsteps, will benefit greatly from its cooperation with China. As President Xi Jinping takes office, South Africa hopes for more fruitful win-win cooperation with China, one of its most reliable trading partners; this was most evident during the Covid pandemic and its aftermath, when China went all out in support of South Africa and the entire African continent; indeed, China has proven time and again to be a force for South Africa, standing side by side with the people of South Africa in good and bad times. These two countries share a number of common interests and continue to collaborate to strengthen their long-standing relationship.