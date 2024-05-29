Can’t hope to build a better country without improving individuals

The whole point of voting was to elect a leader or leaders that can do what people cannot do, run the country. Leadership was once an honour granted to someone who could look after those who can't look after themselves or others. Not anymore, which is why it feels comical to vote for any of the parties represented in these elections.

There was a time where South Africa was amicable, but it came at the expense of innocent people, but now some people are amicable within themselves, at the expense of South Africa and innocent people. It's hard to vote, knowing the party you vote for will just go ahead and ruin a great land. Corruption was subtle at some point, but nowadays it's basically being advertised. The ANC might keep its mandate in improving certain areas in South Africa, but it will only be temporary.

Load shedding, unemployment, poor service delivery, crime, corruption and poor city maintenance - these are the things the ANC managed to accomplish under their leadership. although, in the last elections they promised to do something about all this chaos, all-the-while they are part of the chaos. The EFF hasn't even presented something solid to work by, just carbon dioxide, drama and ignorant plans to ruin the country further. Honestly, I feel as if they are trying to get a TV show, rather than to tend to the country. The DA leaves a lot to worry about, and rumours of their appetite for apartheid do little bolster confidence. Some people don't care much about the apartheid past, but that's because they didn't live through it, so they wouldn't know the pain. Although their work in the Western Cape is recognised and their way of leadership is to be applauded, it just can't shake the fear.

The MK party could've been something to rally behind because at the very least we could have voted for a devil we know which is better than voting for one we don't know. Their recent faction battle has built doubt, when the leadership is against Jacob Zuma participating in the elections or the whole MK party logo fiasco that's going on, which in my personal view doesn't really matter ... just get another logo. There are other parties that are playing a role in certain areas of South Africa, but who is to say they don't have strings attached to them, controlled by a higher hierarchy?

There's one thing all these parties really have in common, one thing the people also share with them, not all, but some ... and that is greed. They cling to whatever power they seem to believe they have and will do whatever monstrous, evil, dark, inhumane … all to have power. I don’t have it in me to vote. It’s not because I lost the will or anything like that, I just don’t see a point to it, like recycling.

The only way I’d be persuaded to vote is if I see a party doing actual good, showing maturity, self respect, compassion for others, compassion for the country and compassion for the future, without trying to get a vote, recognition or anything in return. It really is disappointing to see grown men and women act so childishly and being so corrupt. It really takes the energy out of a person who is asking for a difference, because we will get a difference, just not the one everyone and myself pray for. * Sakhiwo Tunzi is a multi-media reporter intern at IOL