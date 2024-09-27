Celebrating South African Heritage Month in Moscow, September — A monument to legacy, hope, and justice

By Ayanda Holo In the heart of Moscow, at the intersection of Michurinsky Prospekt and Ramensky Boulevard, a striking new monument stands tall, casting a quiet yet profound shadow.

This is no ordinary statue but a tribute to a towering figure who changed the course of history for South Africa and the world—Nelson Mandela. As a South African communications leader and global activist, I decided to visit this monument during my visit to Moscow. Feeling the weight of Mandela's legacy which resonate deeply in a place thousands of miles from home. It was not merely the cold bronze that held my attention but the undeniable sense of connection that Mandela fostered between nations like South Africa, Russia, and the world.

The Russian Military Historical Society, a key player in preserving and promoting Russia's historical heritage, unveiled this statue on September 9. This act is more than an act of remembrance. It is a testament to the enduring global inheritance left by Nelson Mandela—a man whose life was dedicated to dismantling apartheid and fostering justice, peace, and reconciliation. In Russia, where African students walk daily past this monumental tribute, Mandela's ideals find new ground, cultivating seeds of understanding and unity in this ever-unfolding multipolar world.

Nelson Mandela’s monumental statue in Moscow. Picture: Supplied The Inheritance of Legacy Nelson Mandela's inheritance to South Africans and the world is not simply the memories of a political struggle. It is a living, breathing legacy—a World Heritage that extends beyond borders, beyond time, and beyond the limitations of language and geography. Mandela left behind an investment in humanity's collective consciousness, an investment that calls for true justice and peace across every nation and every continent.

His legacy is not confined to South Africa, but it resonates globally, uniting us in a shared history of struggle and triumph. Speaking at the ceremony, Vladimir Medinsky, the assistant to the President of Russia and chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society, emphasised Mandela's core ethos—his unwavering belief in forgiveness and mercy. "Even when he came to power, Mandela preached forgiveness, so there was no persecution," Medinsky said. This spirit of reconciliation is the true inheritance that Mandela left for us all—a heritage that transcends the dark history of apartheid and the years he spent incarcerated on Robben Island.

It is an inheritance that calls upon us to reconcile with our differences and to build a world where equality is not just a promise but a lived reality. Moscow's Tribute: A Gateway to Unity The Mandela statue, designed by Russian sculptor Mikhail Baskakov, is a striking representation of Mandela's spirit and his connection to the world. It features intricate African ethnic ornaments—symbols of cultural identity rooted in Africa but resonating universally.

The statue reflects the essence of a man who belonged to the world as much as Mzantsi. Moscow, a city rich in history, now bears this mark of Mandela's unyielding spirit, creating a new focal point for reflection on global justice and solidarity. For me, this moment was more than symbolic. It was a prayer for the multipolar world Mandela envisioned—a world where nations of every stripe and hue could exist side by side in peace, not under the dominion of a few but through the shared leadership of all those who seek justice and prosperity for their people. A Prayer for a New World

In this sacred space beneath the Moscow sky, I, as the apartheid survivor, paused to reflect on how Mandela's life continues to influence the course of international cooperation, particularly between Africa and nations like Russia, China, and others within the BRICS bloc. It is no secret that Mandela's message of peace and equality laid the groundwork for the ongoing collaboration between South Africa and Russia—two countries now engaged in political, economic, and strategic alignment. But the monument stands for more than politics. It stands for a new era—a multipolar world unfolding in front of our eyes, driven by a commitment to dignity, equity, and cooperation. It is a reminder that Mandela's fight was not just against apartheid in South Africa; it was against oppression and inequality in all its forms everywhere.

My visit to Moscow for the BRICS MEDIA SUMMIT was more than a diplomatic tour. It was a journey of gratitude and reflection on the true inheritance left by Mandela, not just for South Africans but for all who seek a world free of domination and filled with justice. The statue, like Mandela's memory, is not static. It is alive in the hearts and minds of those who pass by, a daily reminder that the fight for peace, equality, and justice is ongoing, and we all have a role to play in this shared heritage for all. As I placed fresh red roses, my thoughts turned to the millions of people worldwide—those struggling for freedom, those rising from the ashes of past oppressions, and those carrying Mandela's legacy forward in their own lives.

Each one of us, in our own way, is a torch bearer of Mandela's legacy, responsible for ensuring that his vision of a just and equal world continues to unfold. * Ayanda Holo is a South African communications leader and global activist. *** The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.