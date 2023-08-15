Celebrating the decolonialism of India 76 years of Freedom

Alvin Botes India, who gained independence in 1947, was an active supporter of the international liberation struggle and also a staunch supporter of the fight for freedom and democracy in South Africa and was at the forefront of efforts to isolate the Apartheid Government.

India played a key role within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and within the United Nations in promoting the struggle for liberation and in enhancing South-South Cooperation. South Africa and India have produced two twentieth century icons in the persons of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Gandhi’s stay in South Africa from 1893 to 1914 not only had an impact on resistance to the Apartheid Regime, but was also the beginning of the evolution of his own philosophy of Satyagraha and Ahimsa (pressure for social and political reform through passive resistance) which influenced the political path of India towards independence.

Gandhi’s philosophy and teachings also impacted on the liberation struggle in South Africa and were an inspiration for millions of South Africans, as witnessed by the mobilisation during the 1952 defiance campaign. India was Gandhi’s country of birth, South Africa, his country of adoption. This year also marks 130 years since the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi’s fight against segregation. The bond between South Africa and India is also cemented through the South African population which is from Indian descent. The first Indians arrived in South Africa over one hundred and fifty years ago as indentured labourers and have deep roots in South African society.

Full diplomatic relations with India were established on 22 November 1993. The first visit by a South African Head of State to India took place in 1997 when President Mandela laid the foundation for the Strategic Partnership between the two countries with the signing of the Red Fort Declaration. President Mbeki was invited to pay a State Visit to India in 2003, his previous visit, in his capacity as Deputy President in 1996. President Zuma visited India in 2010 and President Pratibha Patil in turn visited South Africa in 2012.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid an official visit to South Africa in 2016. On 25 and 26 January 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by nine Cabinet Ministers, paid a State Visit to India. The President was invited by the Indian Government as the Chief Guest of Honour to the 70th Republic Day Parade held on 25 January 2019. Whilst in India, President Ramaphosa also had the opportunity to engage the business community, held bilateral delegation talks with Prime Minister Modi and also met with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. During this visit South Africa and India concluded a Three-Year Strategic Programme of Cooperation (SPoC).

The main purpose of the SPoC is to focus on concrete outcomes that are aimed at fostering closer relations in a number of areas, both existing and new, that are strategic to both countries. During 2023 South Africa and India will mark 30 years of South Africa-India diplomatic relations. In this regard a number of official events have been earmarked to use as vehicles to commemorate this significant milestone. Our shared colonial experience as a people, makes possible a shared future of prosperity, as a people of the Global South.