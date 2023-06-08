Child Protection Week is an important pillar in providing support to families

By Likho Bottoman The advent of democracy ensured freedom and rights for all citizens and also gave a voice to children. Children in South Africa enjoy the protections of our Constitution that safeguard the rights, equality and dignity of everyone. Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse is not only a basic value but also an obligation clearly set out in the South African Constitution.

When South Africa became a democracy, rights were laid out in the constitution to make sure that every citizen is treated equally and fairly. Special rights were also given to children, to make sure that they have the best start in life. In 1997 the government established Child Protection Week, which has since become a 365 Days Programme of Action, headed by the Department of Social Development in partnership with other government departments and civil society organisations. Child Protection Week is commemorated annually to raise awareness of children’s rights and to mobilise all sectors and communities towards embracing the holistic development, care, and protection of children. The theme this year is “Let us Protect Children during Covid-19 and Beyond”. We can protect our children by making sure that they receive a good basic education, nutritional food and medical care if they get sick. We also have a duty to ensure that children are protected from being forced to work, and that they do not suffer any kind of physical or emotional abuse.

The campaign this year will focus on RISIHA, a community-based prevention and early intervention programme, aimed at moving children from vulnerability to resilience. This programme takes place countrywide and assists orphans who run child-headed households, and children who live on the streets. RISIHA is not just a programme on paper, it is already changing and impacting lives. Busisiwe Mhlanga who is a child and youth care worker from Social Development says they have been assisting children with their homework and chores to create a healthy and independent environment. They do home visits that includes teaching children how to adapt and take care of themselves. They also conduct interviews with extended family members to understand what the household needs. Remarkably, this programme was able to continue even during Covid-19 lockdown. Despite the closure of access points during lockdown level 5, the programme provided services to 192 741 children within their homes.

Child Protection Week is an important pillar in providing holistic support to families, and helps to ensure access to a wide range of children’s services, so that all families have the opportunity to give every child a great start. It also supports organisations that focus on child safety and development. It further shines the spotlight on children’s issues; highlights successes and identifies what still needs to be done to create a safe and secure environment for them. The government calls on all South Africans to support Child Protection Week every year by ensuring that the most vulnerable in our society do not suffer abuse. We all have a duty to care for, and protect the rights of children. * Likho Bottoman is an Occupational Therapist and Director of Social Cohesion and Equity at the The Department of Basic Education.