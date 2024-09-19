China-Africa Relations Post-FOCAC: Key Insights from the Media Discussion

By Michael Andisile Mayalo On September 13, I had the privilege of attending a Media Discussion hosted by the South African National Press Club, where we delved into the recent FOCAC Summit held in Beijing. The event was marked by a thought-provoking speech from the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, illuminating the pivotal outcomes of the summit, as well as insightful remarks from the spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The discussion also benefited from the perspectives of journalists who had been part of the delegation to China, enriching the conversation with first-hand experiences.

The FOCAC Summit, held from September 4th to 6th in Beijing, represented a significant milestone in the China-Africa relationship. As noted by the Chinese Ambassador, this summit was the largest diplomatic event China has hosted in recent years, underscoring the growing importance of China-Africa ties. With 51 African Heads of State or Government in attendance, the event was a clear testament to the deepening of these bilateral relations. The Ambassador’s speech, which we had the opportunity to hear, was a comprehensive overview of the summit’s key outcomes, presented through five essential “C”s: Community, Consensus, Commitment, Creativity, and Coordination. Each of these points captured a facet of the evolving partnership between China and Africa. Community was highlighted as the foundation of this evolving relationship. The Ambassador emphasized that China and Africa are now linked through a high-level community with a shared future. This relationship has evolved to include strategic partnerships with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China, reflecting a significant advancement in the partnership's scope and depth.

Consensus emerged as a cornerstone of the summit. Both China and Africa share a vision for modernization, as articulated by President Xi Jinping and African leaders. This vision extends beyond mere economic growth, encompassing principles of fairness, openness, and inclusivity. The Dar es Salaam consensus, issued jointly by Chinese and African scholars, debunked the myth that modernization equates to Westernization, and reaffirmed the joint commitment to a more equitable and diverse path to development. The third “C,” Commitment, was exemplified by the tangible actions outlined for the next three years. The Chinese government’s pledge to provide 360 billion yuan RMB in support demonstrates a substantial commitment to deepening cooperation. The announced initiatives, ranging from infrastructure projects to educational and cultural exchanges, are set to bring significant benefits to Africa and reinforce the partnership’s practical impact. Creativity was reflected in the novel approach taken at the summit, including four high-level meetings on various critical topics. These meetings were instrumental in exploring new avenues for cooperation, addressing challenges, and leveraging the strengths of both regions to drive sustainable development.

Finally, Coordination was emphasized in the alignment of strategies on global governance. The summit underscored the mutual support between China and Africa on key international issues and their commitment to advancing multilateralism and global fairness. This alignment is crucial in an era where global challenges require collective action and cooperation. The event on September 13th was an excellent platform for further discussion and analysis of these outcomes. The remarks by the spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s active role in the FOCAC Forum and the strategic partnership with China. This involvement underscores South Africa’s position as a key player in the forum and its commitment to fostering strong, cooperative ties with China. The presence of journalists who had been part of the delegation to China added a valuable layer to the discussion. Their insights into the summit’s proceedings and their experiences on the ground offered a nuanced perspective on the event’s impact. Their first-hand accounts enriched our understanding of the dynamics at play and the on-the-ground realities of China-Africa relations.

The diversity of attendees at the Media Discussion, including diplomats, journalists, and students, underscored the broad interest and investment in China-Africa relations. The event fostered an environment of open dialogue and exchange of ideas, reflecting the collaborative spirit that characterizes the China-Africa partnership. The FOCAC Summit has set a new trajectory for China-Africa relations, characterized by deeper strategic partnerships, shared visions for modernization, and a commitment to tangible actions. The Media Discussion hosted by the National Press Club provided a valuable forum for reflecting on these outcomes and exploring their implications. As we move forward, the continued engagement of media, diplomatic, and academic communities will be essential in shaping and sustaining the dynamic and mutually beneficial relationship between China and Africa. * Michael Mayalo is an independent writer, analyst and political commentator.