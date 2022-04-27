China’s development attitude and attitude towards global cooperation and recovery

In a recent speech given by Chinese President, Xi Jinping titled, “Rising to the Challenges and Building a Bright Future Through Cooperation” at the

opening of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, we get a glimpse of the development attitude and attitude towards global co-operation and recovery. When we look at this speech juxtaposed to the recently

released Chinese economic indicators for the first quarter of 2022 we have a clearer picture of the kind of economic powerhouse and partner China is and is becoming.

The world over is inundated with efforts driven by the need to rebuild their economies in order to respond to the very real development needs of their people. There have been very few, if any, pictures of the kind of model

economic growth and recovery that has been enjoyed by China. We would do well to draw some lessons on how they have been able to achieve such sustained and incremental growth. In his speech, President Xi

emphasised that China, “should follow a people-centred approach and place development and peoples well-being high on the agenda”. There was also a emphasis on developing practical cooperation in key areas

such as poverty reduction, food security, development financing and industrialisation. This will ensure that China plays a critical role in addressing uneven development and promote the implementation of the

Global Development Initiative. I recently read somewhere that there are three kinds of people; Those that want things to happen to/for them, those that make things happen

and those that ask, “What happened?”. The same can be said about countries. Recent economic statistics seem to indicate China as one of those countries that are making things happen, taking strategic well

placed steps along the road to full economic recovery centred around improving the conditions of the people of China in the short, medium and long run. Relative to our own domestic conditions can learn a thing or two.

There are a few key economic indicators that are central in telling the Chinese recovery story. Here are a few key indicators; China's gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent year on year to 27.02

trillion yuan in the first three months, quickening from a 4-percent increase in the fourth quarter last year. This was largely due to a delicate balance of pandemic control and easing of economic and social development

stimuli. This is a balancing act that has proven to be quite complex for many countries around the world. In this regard, President Xi emphasised that it was essential that countries support each other, better coordinate

response measures and improve global public health governance. We need to improve international synergy on the pandemic and ensure that we keep COVID vaccines as a public good in order to maintain their

accessibility and affordability. Further reading of the data shows that value-added industrial output posted a stable 6.5-percent increase from a year ago in the first quarter,

and fixed-asset investment jumped 9.3 percent. Retail sales of consumer goods went up 3.3 percent. This undoubtedly had a knock on impact on the urban unemployment rate standing at 5.5 percent in January-March,

with 2.85 million new urban jobs being created in this period. To ensure that the growth that has been experienced is sustainable, the Chinese government has recently announced pro-growth measures that

will help businesses and stabilize the economy. These measures include but are not limited to, the central bank “cutting” 0.25 percentage points in the cash amount banks must hold in reserve. This is designed to support

the real economy, as the move is expected to free up 530 billion yuan in long-term liquidity. Centrally administered state-owned enterprises have promised to exempt

three to six months' rent for small businesses in the service industry. Tax authorities nationwide in March deferred 256.7 billion yuan of tax payments for micro, small and medium enterprises in the manufacturing

sector. To foreground the socially conscious Chinese development story, China is proposing a Global Security Initiative which will be committed to the vision

of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in a bid to maintain world peace and security. This must all be done while respecting sovereignty and territory integrity of all countries, upholding

non-interference in internal affairs and respecting the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries. For this to happen there must be a rigid commitment

to the UN Charter and reject all lingering elements of a Cold War mentality and unilateralism that are festering and permeating an environment of intolerance and conflict. This Global Security Initiative will promote the

building of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture and oppose the pursuit of individual security at the cost of others. This will happen through a commitment to the peaceful resolution to differences

and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. The next step in the development story is to ensure that all barriers to trade are unlocked and the creation of a sustainable trade environment.

One of the ways that is proposed to do this is by creating a “white list” of foreign trade firms and companies in the automobile, medical and other key sectors. This done with the back drop of stimulating the already

strong growth exhibited in the automobile, medical and manufacturing sectors. Production of new energy vehicles, solar panels and industrial robots went up 140.8 percent, 24.3 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.

The output of the high-tech manufacturing sector expanded 14.2 percent, much higher than the industrial average. There will be a refocus on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the opening to

traffic of the China-Laos railway have effectively boosted institutional and physical connectivity in the ASEAN region. The focus on supporting the manufacturing sector is due in part to the

severity of the damage caused by the pandemic. The manufacturing industry being a huge employer and economic contributor, the necessity to prioritise its growth and sustainability is quite exigent. To maintain and

grow the current upward trajectory of the sector will undoubtedly contribute much needed jobs to the economy and assist recovery. The Chinese government has also indicated that it will prioritise micro and

small enterprises in the initiatives geared and enabling a more fluid trade environment. The will be an emphasis on the regional development partners, the

maintenance of peace in Asia through upholding the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit. The will be a focus on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

In order to stimulate the growth of the SMME sector there is a strong push to reduce taxes and fees worth 2.5 trillion yuan this year, which will benefit numerous enterprises, in particular small firms.

Last but not least of all the indicators we have final consumption contributing 69.4 percent to GDP expansion in the first quarter, while investment and exports made up 26.9 percent and 3.7 percent,

respectively. All the above indicators show a country which seems to be proactively involved in making things happen in the interest of its people. This would

naturally beckon a second look at our own approach to the recovery process. Can we be comfortable with an economic recovery plan that abdicates the role of the state to merely a referee in setting a field

favourable for private sector or should we look at, like the Chinese, having a government that is more proactively involved in the recovery process. One thing is for sure though- if we do not the deliberate steps needed to

really and meaningfully look at a more aggressive structural reform program we are heading for a real crisis. President Xi highlighted in his speech that the fundamentals of the

Chinese economy are; Strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room to manoeuvre and long term sustainability. There are certainly many lessons that our government in SA and other

can learn from the recovery path of China. The learning necessary however is not a copy and paste of what China has done but to look at the overall strategy and select those elements that may be suited to our

varying domestic conditions. We to learn and learn quickly from our Chinese friends. What good is a friend if we can’t learn for them and be better for it.