China’s Focus on Africa started with high-level visit of Minister Liu Jianchao to South Africa

By Jaya Josie A year ago, South Africa hosted the BRICS Summit on August 22, 2023. This year August 2, 2024 China’s focus on South Africa began with a high-level symposium in Cape Town hosted by Minister Liu Jinchao.

Minister Liu is the minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The minister was accompanied by three other colleagues from China. The aim of the visit was to provide South Africa with a deeper understanding of the results of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC. The symposium was also intended to highlight the opportunities that China’s development presents for South Africa. From 2006 to 2013, Minister Liu Jinchao served successively as Director-General of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia. In November 2013, Mr. Liu was appointed Assistant Minister and Member of the CPC Committee of the MFA. Mr. Liu became Deputy Director (vice-ministerial level) of the National Bureau of Corruption Prevention and Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in August 2015. He later served as Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection in April 2017 and served concurrently as Chairman of Zhejiang Provincial Commission of Supervision in July of the same year. In March 2018 Mr Liu became Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. He is also a delegate to the National People’s Congress of the CPC. Following the 2023 visit of President Xi Jinping, Minister Liu’s visit in 2024 is an indication that China is placing South Africa on the top of its list of priorities for Africa and the global stage. In keeping with political protocol Mr Liu’s first meeting in Pretoria, on July 31 was with Solly Afrika Mapaila, General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

The meeting was an occasion for the Minister to recommit China’s willingness to deepen its strategic communication and bring more benefits to the people of both countries. It was a heavy schedule for Mr Liu as his next meeting was with Mr Fikile Mbalula the Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa. At this meeting Mr Liu emphasised the long standing relationship between the two parties and urged that South Africa and China should strive to take their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level. China is willing to work together with South Africa to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the BRICS and the G20 groups in a quest to advocate and promote development and safeguard international fairness and justice in the countries of the Global South. Minister Liu’s subsequent meetings was with President Ramaphosa who was recently elected as President of South Africa responsible for the newly formed Government of National Unity(GNU). As the ANC holds the most seats in Parliament following the national elections in May 2024 the ANC President was elected the President of the country.

The South African President reiterated that the South African government will maintain its current policies toward China including the comprehensive strategic partnership and, South Africa will adhere to its one-China policy. Both sides committed to support each other on multilateral affairs including safeguarding the interests of developing countries. Following his meeting with President Ramaphosa Minister Liu met with Minister Ronald Lamola, the newly appointed Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. At this meeting both parties committed to moving forward in ushering in a “golden era” of a high level China-South Africa community with a shared future. Minister Liu indicated that China is willing to work with South Africa on implementing the ‘Nine Programs’ of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 10 Years Strategic Programme on Cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa (2020-2029. This is the most important outcome of Minister Liu’s visit to South Africa as it underscores both countries affirmation to align their development strategies, consolidate areas of mutual advantage and develop new areas that have long-term mutually beneficial outcomes.

This level of cooperation can be an example for developing countries and emerging market nations. China also supports South Africa’s role in international and regional affairs. This position was amply demonstrated by China’s immediate and positive position in support of South Africa’s action in taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza. China also supported the expansion of the BRICS group to include more members during the BRICS Summit in South Africa and, will work with the country within BRICS and the G20 cooperation mechanisms to strengthen the representation of the developing countries. The next meeting of FOCAC will take place in Beijing in September and China looks forward to working with South Africa for better outcomes in China-Africa cooperation. Minister Lamola recalled President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to South Africa last year and expressed the desire to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Chinese side in areas such as trade and investment and address issues in the country’s development process, advance industrialization, and promote the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and China.

The minister also reiterated that South Africa’s foreign policy will remain the same and supported China’s efforts in promoting peace talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and, reconciliation between the different Palestinian resistance movements. In supporting Minister Liu’s position on BRICS, the G20 and FOCAC, the minister indicated that the next FOCAC meeting in September will not only celebrate two decades of China’s cooperation with Africa it will also be an opportunity to take forward the African Union Agenda 2063 Program and further develop Africa’s potential. For its part China is already implementing its commitment to FOCAC and expanding its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) into Africa. In early August 2024 the country’s People’s Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) hospital ship, the Peace Ark, began its voyage into the Indian Ocean emulating China’s voyages on the Maritime Silk Road of the early 14th and 15th centuries. The Peace Ark visited African countries in the Indian Ocean including the Seychelles, Madagascar, Tanzania, Mozambique and landed in Cape Town on 22 August 2024. It was a fitting commemoration of the one year anniversary of the visit of President