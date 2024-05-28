Choosing action over ballots: Pursuing real change in South Africa

Many people believe that participating in elections is a fundamental way to take accountability and drive change. However, I personally do not see any significant change emerging from the act of voting, especially given the current situation riddled with governmental corruption.

Despite the hopeful talk about elections, the widespread corruption in the government stops any real progress from happening, making the whole process seem pointless. We are surrounded by political parties and politicians who are self-centred and will do anything to get votes. They preach excellence, but fail to deliver. That is the main reason I will never vote.

The ANC is currently in power and has failed many times to improve things for South Africans. Our country faces high unemployment rates, poor public services, and widespread poverty, yet the ANC continues to campaign as if they have solutions. Despite being in power for three decades, they have done little to address these pressing issues. Their empty promises and lack of action makes it clear that they are more interested in holding onto power than making real changes. This harsh reality is why I have lost faith in the voting process. Another reason I won’t be voting, is the lack of genuine alternatives. The opposition parties are either too weak to make a difference or no better than the ANC in terms of integrity and effectiveness.

Voting for them feels like choosing the lesser of two evils, which doesn't inspire confidence or hope for a better future. It seems that no matter who is in power, the cycle of corruption and incompetence continues, leaving ordinary citizens to suffer the consequences. Also, the voting process has problems. Issues like unfair district boundaries and tactics to prevent people from voting make elections unfair. These tactics ensure that the ruling party remains in power, regardless of public dissatisfaction. It’s hard to believe in the power of my vote when the system is rigged to favour those already in power.

Instead of voting, I prefer to get involved in community activities and grassroots movements. I believe these actions can make a real difference and bring about meaningful change. By supporting local initiatives and holding leaders accountable through activism, I feel that my efforts are more impactful. Direct action and community involvement address immediate needs and build a foundation for long-term improvements, which voting in a corrupt system does not. In conclusion, while I respect those who choose to vote, I cannot bring myself to participate in a process that feels fundamentally broken.

The persistent corruption, lack of viable candidates, and systemic flaws in the electoral system make voting seem futile. By concentrating on local projects and taking direct action, I think I can help bring about the important changes South Africa needs. While voting shows democracy, true change starts from the community level when the system has its flaws. * Christopher Buda is a multi-media reporter intern at IOL