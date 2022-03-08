Conflict: What is at stake is the freedom of all countries

It is very disturbing that the West is prepared to provoke a Third World War which will be nuclear just over the Ukraine issue.

We are told that Ukraine’s freedom should be protected against Vladimir Putin, who is considered to be an ogre. But what is not being noted is that what is at stake is the ’freedom’ not only of Ukraine but of all countries.

The context of this Russian behaviour is crassly being ignored by the West at the expense of global security. After the end of the Cold War, Russia felt very wounded and humiliated that the Soviet Union had collapsed and ‘lost’ that war.

Its ego was very bruised and leaders such as Putin were not going to take this lying down. They have made it a point that if need be, let the Third World War erupt if its power is not going to be recognised by the West. Thus, is the safety of the world to be risked because of just one country?