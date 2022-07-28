Covid-19 response in China and the world

Paul Tembe In the past two years, the world has set in place several measures in which the anti-Covid strategy works. Although these measures varied from one nation, region and continent, all implementation was meant to suit local conditions. China was no different as it implemented strategies and measures that were unique to its local conditions. The entire population led by the government and relevant ministries abided by strict rules aimed at strengthening the anti-Covid fight.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, as the fight against Covid persists in China, new strategies need to be set in place as novel types of the virus emerge. Such conditions need strong and good governance as Covid continues to mutate, testing the resilience of both the people and the government. Over the past more than two years, China has adhered to the overarching principle of “guarding against imported cases and preventing a resurgence of the outbreak at home” and the dynamic zero-Covid policy to combat the pandemic. President Xi Jinping noted that the pandemic was a big test. He said that the nation’s dynamic adjustment of epidemic control measures had protected people’s lives, safety and health to the maximum extent. President Xi has reiterated that the dynamic zero-Covid policy has proved to be “correct” and “effective” in the nation’s response to Covid-19 outbreaks, saying that the “herd immunity” approach would cause unimaginable consequences in such a populous country as China. During his visit to Wuhan, Xi commended the city’s regular epidemic prevention and control efforts, saying that since Wuhan won the battle against the virus in 2020, it has encountered several outbreaks again, but it got them under control in a short time, thereby preventing massive resurgence of the virus. Xi pointed out that practice had proved that the principle and policy adopted by the CPC Central Committee were correct and effective and must be unswervingly upheld.

President Xi stressed the importance of taking into consideration local conditions in the anti-Covid fight. He called for improving community-based regular Covid response measures, saying that science-based and targeted steps must be taken to firmly prevent the spread of the virus in communities. As the fight against the latest domestic cluster outbreaks is at a critical stage, the leadership has spared no efforts in arguing against any distortions or denials of the strategy, reaffirming that it is the best way at present to cope with uncertainties brought about by viral mutations and safeguard lives and people's health. The latest statement from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee, which was presided over by President Xi, stated that the Covid-19 pandemic remained at a high level of risk and the virus was constantly mutating. “The endgame of Covid 19 is uncertain and we are far from the moment for relaxing precautions,” it stressed.

Story continues below Advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) has weighed in on China’s latest strategies in its anti-Covid strategies and measures set in place. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, pointed out during a news briefing in late April that “the virus is still spreading, it's still changing, and it's still killing. The threat of a dangerous new variant remains very real”. Maria van Kerkhove of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, added that “now is not the time to retreat. Now is the time to really strengthen what we have put in place and ensure that we keep people alive and we get our economies back on track and we save people's livelihoods.” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said it was misleading to presume that the virus would always get more infectious and less severe over time. Wu added that “so far, we have not found any regular patterns of the virus’s mutation, and it will likely become more contagious and more pathogenic at the same time,” he said. “We should prepare for the worst circumstances and keep close track of the virus’s latest changes.” South Africa has similarly managed to mitigate the scourge of the Covid-19. The nation has been dynamic in its prevention and research efforts aimed at prevention and control of Covid-19 outbreaks. In terms of prevention, control and research, South Africa has been proactive and resilient. South Africa and China have shared notes regarding prevention and control of the ever-changing virus. Research efforts in South Africa saw the discovery of the Omicron variant, helping the world to take timely and proper measures against it. Two lessons to take from the anti-Covid fight in South Africa are as follows: first, South Africa is a resilient nation and is able to roll up its sleeves and get to work as a united force. Second, South Africa has an ability to become a world leader through co-operation and friendship with other nations. The qualities, characteristics and resilience shown by South Africa during the anti-Covid fight ought to serve as a blueprint for successful governance.

Story continues below Advertisement

President Xi has spoken strongly against factors that are set to compromise and undermine global resources and logistics in the fight against Covid-19. Xi pointed out that “it is imperative to reject vaccine nationalism and find solutions to issues concerning the production capacity and distribution of vaccines, in order to make vaccines more accessible and affordable in developing countries.” The Chinese president called for championing the vision of building a global community of health for all and firmly rejecting any attempt to politicise, label or stigmatise the virus. Tembe is a Sinologist and founder of SELE Encounters.

Story continues below Advertisement