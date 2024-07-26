Cuba: Reflecting on the 71st Anniversary of the Attack on Moncada and the July 26 Movement

Alvin Botes

Seventy-one years ago on July 26, 1953, 136 young Cuban revolutionaries led by 26-year-old Commandant Fidel Castro launched a daring assault on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba. The attack was not merely a military operation; it was a bold statement against tyranny, corruption, colonialism, neo-liberal capitalism, imperialism, poverty, inequality and social injustice. The leaders of the movement, including Commandants Fidel and Raúl Castro, saw the barracks as a strategic target — a symbol of the Batista regime’s military power and a stark reminder of the regime’s grip on Cuba.

Though the raid ended in military defeat, with many of the revolutionaries captured or killed, including Commandant Castro who was captured, charged and convicted, its significance resonated far beyond the immediate casualties. The trial that followed, in which Castro famously defended himself with his impassioned closing argument which he rightfully entitled “History Will Absolve Me”, captured the imagination of a people yearning for change. Castro used lawfare to eloquently articulate the historical injustice against the Cuban people and galvanised support for a revolution that would triumph just a few years later in 1959. As we reflect on the events of this fateful day, the audacious attack is thus correctly characterised by many historians as the “sine qou non” (but for this event) of the Cuban revolution. It was the spark that ignited the flames of the Cuban revolution and the genesis of the July 26 Movement also known as the M-26-7, the organisation that Commandant Castro formed thereafter, which led Cuba to victory a mere six years later.

Thus, the M-26-7, which was born from the ashes of Moncada, became a catalyst for a social and political revolution that swept across Cuba. Therefore, July 26 remains a pivotal moment in Cuban history that laid the groundwork for a new era - of Cuban independence, freedom, socialism and progressive internationalism. It was a watershed moment that forever altered the course of not only Cuban history, but the history of many countries across Africa and the rest of the global south. This is because the Cuban Revolution after independence had an internationalist outlook and posture and became an ongoing international revolution against colonialism, imperialism and all forms of discrimination and injustice globally. Cuba became then and still remains today an international symbol of resistance against imperialism, neo-liberal capitalism, and tyranny. Equally it is the global champions of social justice, equality, dignity, independence, sovereignty and self-determination.

As we commemorate the 71st anniversary of this attack, it is essential to reflect on its enduring legacy. The ideals of social justice, equality, and self-determination championed by the movement continue to resonate in the hearts of those who yearn for a more just and equitable world. Despite the passage of time and the numerous challenges faced by Cuba since the revolution the spirit of Moncada still lives on — a testament to the enduring power of ordinary people to challenge entrenched power structures and effect profound change. Cuba remains the steadfast and stubborn David against the American Goliath. Today, we live in a world of extreme inequality poverty and unemployment. We live in a world where the few northern countries continue to cling to power at all costs resisting change preventing among others, multi-culturalism, multi-polarity and multi-civilisationalism.

It is, therefore, important that we remember and celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of those who dared to challenge injustice on that fateful July morning. They are a reminder that the struggle for justice and freedom is an ongoing journey. The lessons of Moncada teach us that true liberation requires unwavering commitment, and resilience in the face of adversity. And a steadfast belief in the inherent dignity of every human being. In commemorating this 71st anniversary, let us honour the memory of those who gave their lives for a vision of a better, brighter and more dignified future world order. Let us renew our commitment to the principles of social justice and equality. The legacy of the events of July 26 and the M-26-7 Movement that followed is not just a chapter in history; it is a living testament to the enduring power of courage, conviction, consistency, steadfastness, resilience and the relentless pursuit of justice to build a better life for all.

Today, its relevance echoes across generations. The fight for Cuban freedom and sovereignty continues amidst ongoing challenges and external pressures particularly from the United States. Despite these challenges, Cuba’s role in promoting progressive internationalism, and Afro-Cuba solidarity particularly through its support for liberation movements in Africa in the fight against colonialism and apartheid and during the post-colonial era, underscores its continued commitment to global solidarity and anti-imperialist principles. Since 1963, Cuba has steadfastly supported nations striving for independence and social justice. Che Guevara’s trip around Africa in 1963 was a significant turning point in strengthening Afro-Cuba solidarity and Cuba’s relationship with liberation movements around the continent. They provided many liberation organisations including the ANC with solidarity assistance in various forms during our struggle for freedom. In total Cuba contributed to anti-colonial struggles in more than 17 countries across Africa, the largest intervention being the deployment of thousands of soldiers to Angola to fight the Apartheid regime there. Thousands of Cuban lives were lost in these struggles. These interventions exemplify its dedication to fostering international solidarity and sovereignty.

Cuban-Afro Solidarity did not just end when countries gained their independence. Cuban progressive internationalism and international solidarity continued in post-colonial societies and post-apartheid South Africa. Since the advent of our democracy Cuba has provided extensive medical solidarity support to South Africa and all other countries of the South. This has been done thorough for example the Mandela – Castro medical exchange programme cemented in the mid 1990s in which Cuba provided medical scholarships to thousands of disadvantaged South Africans to study medicine in Cuba. For decades Cuba also provided medical brigades to South Africa to assist with our shortage of medical personal in rural areas. This human capital support brigades were extended to include among others numerous built environment specialists to support the post-apartheid reconstruction and development programmes.

Cuba has also since 2005 deployed more than 1,500 medical doctors to all countries that suffered disasters and epidemics through its Henry Reeve Medical brigade. This level of international solidarity by Cuba makes it the 1st among equals in the implementation of progressive internationalism. This has, however, come at an extreme cost to Cuba as the US has since Cuban independence been relentless in its opposition to Cuba spreading these ideals globally, still clinging to its archaic cold war policy perspective in respect of Cuba. Cubans have among others been heavily punished with the decades long economic blockade that has made life extremely difficult for all Cubans. It also, among others, continues to be unfairly treated as a terrorist state. Despite these challenges it has patiently and steadfastly persevered, prioritising social welfare, healthcare, and education for its citizens and for all other countries of the south.

Cuba’s resilience in the face of adversity serves as a testament to the strength of its revolutionary ideals and the determination of its people. As the ANC and ANC led GNU we must continue to reciprocate this loyalty, friendship and international solidarity through among others continuing to lobby at all multi-lateral and other fora’s including the annual United Nations General assembly (UNGA) resolution for the end to the tyrannical economic blockade. Equally we should among others continue to campaign for the removal of Cuba from the US list of countries that sponsor terrorism. As we look to the future, the legacy of the July 26 and the M-26-7 reminds us of the ongoing struggle for justice and liberation in Cuba and beyond. It challenges us all to confront global inequalities, advocate for self-determination, and uphold the principles of international solidarity, progressive internationalism and mutual respect among nations.