Dear President Ramaphosa: choose the ANC and the country, and resign

By Phapano Phasha Dear President Ramaphosa,

You have failed to account for the Phala Phala Millions and I put it to you that's the real reason you want to resign. You know you didn't receive the millions legally. However, you still ought to account to what was the source of the Phala Phala Mattress Dollars. 1. Is it from drug lords who have wreaked havoc on our country and are never arrested?

2. Is it from diesel suppliers who make billions from load shedding? 3. Is it from your IPP side hustle which has collapsed Eskom? 4. Is it from human traffickers who are never arrested?

5. Is it from private investors that you are selling our SOEs to? 6. Is it from paedophiles who are never arrested? 7. Is it from zama zama kingpins?

8. Is it from the Saudi Arabia Prince or your friends from Saudi Arabia who stash money near a farm in Musina? Mr President, you provided a slip as proof of purchase to the panel saying the millions in dollars were paid on Christmas to Mr Ndlovu in 2019; # Dear President Ramaphosa you never paid SARS, are you aware if you were an ordinary citizen hiding millions under the mattress you would be arrested by now? But why would SARS act when the Commissioner is your friend?

# The person you claim paid for the Ankole cattle never declared the money and never produced evidence, how did the money enter customs? were these dollars even flown in legally? # Which business does such huge transactions on Christmas? # If Mr Ndlovu is the one who received the millions, why didn't he make an affidavit and give it to the panel to corroborate your evidence?

# Even an ordinary Bank cannot accept millions in cash or even count such cash, how and for how long did it take for Mr Ndlovu to count these millions in dollars by hand? # The Ankole's you claim were sold are still at your farm. # Why was the money transported in a mattress, Mr President?

# I would not even speak on the fact that you kidnapped and violated women and poor people who saw an opportunity to steal unaccounted money that was stashed. Mr Ramaphosa surely you are not fit to continue as a president. This is the behaviour of random criminals and mafia. Mr President are you nothing but a gangster and have you not allowed South Africa to become a Mafia State?

I am sure your ministers who cannot exist outside blue lights have already summoned you not to resign. They would rather have a Mafia President than lose blue lights and taxpayers money. They cannot exist outside patronage - theirs is loyalty and commitment to positions and not the ANC or the country. The ANC will continue to suffer.

I am just reminded how in 2015, I wrote such a similar letter on Nkandla and I was told to apologise by the same people who are now defending such criminality. Mr President, do the honourable thing and resign. Do not allow the Blue Light brigade to mislead you, they know they cannot exist without you or tax payers money, hence they are kicking and screaming to convince you to stay no matter the veracity of your case.

Choose the ANC and the country. Yours in the Struggle, Comrade Phapano Phasha