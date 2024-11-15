Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala’s Philippi Outreach Program speech

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Tandi Mahambehlala delivered a speech at the Philippi Outreach Program where social relief was handed over to 500 beneficiaries across Cape Town’s communities. This is the full text of her speech. Gift of the Givers, Total Energies, Deputy Directors-General of the Department of Human Settlements, government officials, and—most importantly—our guests of honor, Abahlali—Molweni!

Ladies and gentlemen, friends, and fellow South Africans, Today, we come together to witness the power of collaboration between government, the private sector, and non-profit organizations. Through this partnership, we are delivering social relief to over 500 beneficiaries across Cape Town's communities, including Philippi (Wards 33, 34, 35, 80, and 88), Strand (Lwandle and Nomzamo), and Gugulethu (Ward 40). The Department of Human Settlements has been at the forefront of supporting families affected by disasters and climate change. Our efforts have provided emergency shelters, housing support, and essential building materials to families displaced by floods, fires, and storms. With the unwavering support from the Gift of the Givers, we’re able to extend relief packages that include food, clothing, and psychological support to communities in need. But our commitment doesn’t stop here.

We recognize that climate change exacerbates existing social and economic challenges. That is why we are dedicated to building sustainable human settlements that can withstand future challenges and uplift communities. Our partnership with Total Energies and Gift of the Givers is a shining example of our shared responsibility to support vulnerable communities. Social responsibility is not solely the government's burden; it is a collective duty. This relief effort represents more than just aid; it is a beacon of hope, a testament to what we can achieve when we prioritize humanity over all else. To our private sector partners, we thank you for looking beyond profit and investing in people. Your commitment challenges stereotypes that often portray disadvantaged areas as "no-go zones." Instead, you’re helping to break down barriers and foster meaningful change.

We must reject the narrative that certain areas are inaccessible. Today, we stand as proof that when we work together, there are no insurmountable obstacles. "It's unfortunate that Total Energies executives almost fell victim to these perceived obstacles." To our beneficiaries, please know that this support is not merely a handout—it is a hand-up. We are here to empower you to break cycles of poverty, to dream bigger, and to achieve success.

Let us continue bridging gaps between sectors and fostering a culture of collaboration and shared social responsibility. Thank you to the Gift of the Givers and Total Energies for your dedication. Let this program inspire others to join us in building a more inclusive and resilient South Africa. Together, we can create a country where everyone has access to opportunity, resources, and dignity.

Let us rise above stereotypes and work toward a brighter future for all. Together, we can do more to improve the lives of our people. Thank you. * Tandi Mahambehlala is the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements.