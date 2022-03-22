Eco-friendly economics: some lessons from China

By most measures, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has been successful in its concerted fight against pollution, building a green and harmonious homeland for its citizens. In the memorable expression of President Xi Jinping, delivered at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), “going green is gold”.

Why is the promotion of coexistence between humanity and nature important in the PRC? What informs President Xi’s emphasis on a “sound ecology and environment as not just a natural asset, but also an economic asset”? Which are the lessons that can possibly be learnt by South Africa from the China experience aimed at protection and preservation of nature and its ecosystems? Unchecked industrialisation has produced disastrous consequences in the form of deforestation, desertification, species eradication, and the emergence of viruses.

Hence, the PRC has taken urgent and practical steps to deal with this through sound eco-environmental sustainability and conservation policies and programmes. This has involved environmental defence and the restoration of lakes based on the introduction of a red line for ecological protection. In turn, this has produced positive net results. For instance, the PRC has facilitated the creation of 120 million hectares of arable land and created national parks or 11 800 protected areas that comprise 18% of the PRC’s landmass. In an example of decisive leadership, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has imposed a 10-year ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Across China, measures aimed at restoration of harmony between humanity and nature have seen aquatic and wildlife returning, such as finless porpoises, Asian elephants, crested ibis, Siberian tigers, milu deer and Bryde’s whales. Other progressive measures introduced by President Xi include the earmarking of 1.5 billion yuan (about R3.5bn) for a biodiversity protection fund.

At the September 2021 UN summit, he promised that the PRC would not build abroad any more coal-fired power projects. This is in addition to his 2020 commitment that China pledges to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, and attain carbon neutrality well before 2060. Which lessons are imparted by the PRC for us in South Africa where the primary focus of our policies and programmes is on economic growth and employment creation? First, that economic growth needs to be balanced with ecological protection and restoration. If we prioritise one at the expense of the other there will be negative effects, as seen with the uncontrolled levels of urbanisation, industrialisation and pollution.

The pursuit of a win-win in the economy and ecology is a necessary investment that must be made by this generation for future generations. Second, the pursuit of harmony between nature and humanity is a non-negotiable that cuts across political and ideological divides. Ordinary people would be willing to make sacrifices if they saw their public leaders and political parties lead by example. Third, decisive policy choices must be made. Currently, there is confusion in the governing party and among its leaders whether they should prioritise carbon neutrality in coal production or renewable energy.

