Fast-tracking a just transition amid climate crises

By Kershni Ramreddi Increasingly severe floods and droughts, both of which have a direct influence on the nation’s energy infrastructure, are the two climate crises that South Africa is currently experiencing. It is crucial to think about how the government might expedite the just energy transition as South Africa continues to move toward a low-carbon economy in order to lessen the effects of climate change.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is imperative to improve South Africa’s electricity infrastructure in the wake of the nation’s devastating flooding. The South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) has highlighted five important areas of focus: decreasing energy demand and improving efficiency; increasing the supply of renewable energy; modernising the electricity grid; developing energy storage; and investigating alternative fuels. It has committed to providing all citizens access to energy, which involves providing low-income households energy subsidies, creating incentives for energy efficiency, and giving remote areas access to renewable energy sources. According to a recent report from the Public Service Commission, public sector corruption has substantially expanded over the past five years, and the South African government is currently dealing with a corruption crisis. According to the report, there were 27% more corruption cases reported in the public sector, and nearly half of those cases involved senior officials. The research also made clear how corruption disproportionately hurt the weakest members of society, with impoverished and rural areas taking the most impact. The investigation revealed a lack of accountability and transparency in the public sector and revealed that the bulk of funds that were misappropriated had been designated for the provision of essential services including health, education, and housing. The government’s capacity to investigate, prosecute, and punish those who commit corruption has major flaws. According to the report’s findings, the government must move swiftly to confront the corruption crisis. This involves enhancing the public sector’s accountability and transparency, enhancing the criminal justice system’s ability to look into and prosecute corruption cases, and raising public awareness of the risks associated with corruption. Whether the government’s efforts to reduce corruption in the public sector would be successful is yet to be seen. The South African public, however, will no longer put up with corruption, that much is guaranteed.

The devastation caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in 2022 and other provinces offers a window into the true nature of climate change. Forty thousand people lost their homes, and more than 400 individuals are estimated to have died. The South African Weather Service issued a warning for disruptive rainfall on April 7, 2022. The level of intensity of the warning was also increased as the storm approached. The report claims, however, that “the warnings had limited reach and that the people who did hear them may not have known what to do based on them.” Considering that so many people are unaware about climate change and what it entails, this obviously demonstrates a lack of environmental awareness, which is critical for our nation. As South Africans, we must distribute our knowledge far and wide and launch awareness programs that are inclusive of all racial and socio-economic groups. People must move forward in unison to create a sustainable shift, where no one is left behind and public input is genuinely taken into account in the decision-making processes, in order to accomplish a just energy transition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Looking at Eskom’s previous CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and the statements which were made available to the public, it can be seen that Eskom is entirely controlled by the government. “The government loses R1 billion monthly from Eskom”, said De Ruyter, which is a glaring example of the widespread corruption and fraudulency that is ongoing in our country. De Ruyter has been making an effort to address the issue of energy sustainability by shutting down and reusing outdated coal-based power plants, unbundling the business, and raising money for the just transition and decarbonisation of electricity generation. These efforts are constantly being undermined by the appropriate ministers. The departure of the Eskom CEO foresees a worsening situation about scheduled power failures. The nation currently experiences frequent rolling blackouts and must adjust to an energy availability factor of 50% to 55% on a regular basis, leaving a 4GW to 5GW generation gap. The national key points, which consume 33% of the total demand, are not affected by load shedding because only 66% of Eskom’s demand side is affected. This means that the average consumer would experience 6 to 8 hours per day without electricity. In order for South Africa to mitigate the impact of climate change and create the sustainable future we require, the South African government needs to embark on the following:

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Increased investment in renewable energy sources: To lessen its reliance on fossil fuels, South Africa should increase its investment in renewable energy sources including solar and wind power. 2. Increased energy efficiency: South Africa should put regulations and incentives in place to promote the adoption of products and technology that consume less energy. 3. Raise public awareness of renewable energy sources’ value and potential. South Africa should concentrate on accomplishing this.

4. Encourage research and development: South Africa should make research and development expenditures to promote the creation and use of cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. 5. Provide incentives for clean energy investment: South Africa should provide incentives, such as tax credits and subsidies, for investments in the generation of clean energy. 6. Expand the availability of renewable energy: South Africa should make sure that all citizens have access to renewable energy sources like solar and wind energy.

7. Make it easier for businesses to acquire finance to invest in renewable energy sources. 8. Improve energy regulation: In order to guarantee that energy policies are implemented and that the transition to a more sustainable energy future is successful, South Africa should strengthen its regulatory framework in this area. In conclusion, the government must take action to accelerate the transition to an equitable energy system and to lessen the effects of climate change. No matter their socio-economic standing, all residents should have access to energy, and the government should take a number of steps to minimise energy demand, improve renewable energy production, and update the power grid. By taking these actions, South Africa will showcase how an equitable and just energy transition may be achieved.