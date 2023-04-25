This visit marks a significant milestone in the history of our two nations, and I believe it presents an excellent opportunity for us to further strengthen our relationship. Both Finland and South Africa have a long history of cooperation, dating back to the apartheid era when Finland supported a multitude of liberation movements in the region. Finland's unwavering support for our struggle for freedom and democracy will always be remembered and cherished by the South African people.

Today, our relationship is one of mutual respect and partnership, with both countries working together in various areas such as trade, culture, and education. I am proud to have played a small role in promoting this relationship during my time as the honorary consul of Finland in Cape Town, and I am confident that President Niinistö's visit will serve to further cement the ties between our two nations. As South Africa faces numerous challenges, including economic inequality, joblessness, and the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is vital that we continue to engage with our international partners to find solutions. I believe that President Niinistö's visit will provide an opportunity for us to discuss ways in which we can work together to address these challenges and promote sustainable economic growth. As a leader in business and investment in South Africa, I am keen for South Africa to learn from Finland's education system, which is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. As someone who is deeply committed to education and believes that it is the key to unlocking the potential of our youth, I am excited about the potential for increased cooperation between our two countries in this area.

Finland's emphasis on quality education, teacher training, and individualised learning is something that South Africa can learn from and implement in our own education system. Sekunjalo has over the years played an important role in promoting education and skills development in the country and I believe that increased cooperation in the education field between Finland and South Africa can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes. It is also worth noting that I had the privilege of serving as the deputy chairman of Nokia, one of Finland's most iconic companies. During my time there, I gained a deep appreciation for Finnish innovation and technology, which I believe can be of great benefit to South Africa.