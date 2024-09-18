Government of National Unity — The Inconvenient Truth

By Neil de Beer As a true patriot and a person who prides myself as having Struggle credentials, it must be said that after such an election as we experienced in 2024, we demanded more.

The revelation, after not a single party received the majority and clearly a vote, rather of no confidence, than the opposite, it was clear that political games were going to be the order of the day. Even prior to the aftermath, also being integrally part of the MPC (multi-party charter) leadership, one could not help but feel that deals were being made, even prior to election results being posted. The outcome of the election suddenly spurred the idea of a government of national unity, but to me it was clear; this table was already set, prepared and invites were mailed, long before the event — just my gut feeling. As soon as the parties and in specific the following two — the ANC and DA — as main characters, announced that formal talks were taking place, it was very obvious that smoke that was highlighted, indeed proved there was a fire all along. Coming from quite a harsh and hard fought campaign strategy all around, the thought was in my mind, how would they get along and set aside the words on their posters, but at the same time agree on a myriad of policy differences. Those in specific, would be the BELA Bill, NHI, Russia vs Ukraine and land expropriation without compensation, to mention a few. Finally we were presented the new GNU, not without a few surprises, and it was clear to me that there was a very difficult sell and media message that had to crafted, by all sides.

It was clear from the outset that the parties were so trying to put out smiles and positive rhetoric, with the hope that not only South Africans would buy into the GNU, but also the world. It was my opinion, that the GNU and its current compilation, yes was the best deal we could form, the obvious counter offer of an EFF/MK GNU, too much of a horror to even imagine. It was my opinion, that we would only need wait until the first true policy differences aired, to test if the GNU would hold water. Not long in operation, last week the first test came, the BELA Bill signing. There can be no doubt, that should you have an interest in education and the manner in which the State wants to govern and control our children’s education, that the BELA Bill is a critical act to observe. It was clear that a huge majority of educators, scholars and more critically the parents, totally rejected the BELA Bill. It is now that time that we look at the opinion of the two main players in the GNU, the ANC and DA, who are clearly on the opposite sides of the implementation of the BELA Bill. So dramatic was the statement of the DA’s Helen Zille, when she stated that the BELA Bill was the line in the sand; the non-negotiable! Well, we saw the President reject the threats of the DA to walk, and he clearly claimed victory by signing it. We are then told that certain clauses were still open for debate and that discussions would follow by parties to find middle ground. Sure you are, but no matter the propaganda and spin, IT IS SIGNED! The final statement by Cyril: If the Minister of Basic Education does not implement the bill, she will be fired. Seemingly the GNU of convenience has now seen that the previously failed ANC voter outcome and drop from the majority is not at all showcased in the first test of an “all are equal” pact. The first test of opposition within the GNU has failed and now one must shudder to think, what will be done when the NHI, Land and Zondo Commission tests follow.