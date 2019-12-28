The African National Congress will be celebrating its 108 years since its founding on the the 8th January 2020 in Kimberly, Northern Cape (Kimberly). As we celebrate those enduring, sacrifices and achievements years it's time for this glorious movement to ponder and reflect on what miles has it travelled to make the lives of South Africans a "Better Life For All" as espoused by the founding fathers amongst others from President Dube, Luthuli and Tambo.
Has the ANC achieved its historic mission of making South Africa a non-racial, democratic country, and prosperous for all without creed, color and religion.
If the ANC will not put this on our January Statement and give feedback to the citizens of the country, our glorious movement would have failed to report back to the citizens that as the movement we had failed to fulfill their aspiration, mission and sacrifices as reflected above.
The ANC has a historical obligation to address poverty, inequality and unemployment. Notwithstanding what the ANC has achieved over years since 1994 with regard to housing, water, education, health, electricity, roads infrastructure and other social services. As a disciplined cadre and a member, I am obliged and I think we must give an honest report back and acknowledge our shortcomings.
I have attended countless ANC celebrations, the fundamental question is, are we able to keep to our promise that we make in these birthday celebrations which informs the ANC yearly Programme Of Action, which subsequently translate to government POA, which then must be implemented to meaningful programmes by government for quality and sustainable service delivery to our communities?