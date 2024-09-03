Has the Ramaphosa Lie Moved from Alexandra to Parliament?

By Sipho Tshabalala On April 11, 2019, as the country prepared for the May 8 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa stood before the people of Alexandra and made a promise that resonated deeply with the community.

Speaking in isiZulu, he assured them: “Nani nizozithola izindlu. Kodwa ngihamba no Minister wethu we Human Settlements wezindlu, bane-programme. 1 million izindlu zizokwakhiwa lapha Alexandra.” Translated, this meant: “You will also get houses. But I am with our Minister of Human Settlements for houses, they have a programme. One million houses will be built here in Alexandra.” It was a promise that carried hope to a community long besieged by poverty, overcrowding, and neglect. The assurance of one million houses was a beacon of change, a signal that their government had not forgotten them. But as the years rolled on, the promise began to wear thin, like so many others that had come before it.

Fast forward to August 29, 2024. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, sought answers. In a letter to Ramaphosa, he demanded an update on the promised one million houses for Alexandra. It was a reasonable question—five years had passed, and the residents of Alexandra were still waiting. Ramaphosa’s response was a calculated attempt to shift the narrative. He stated: “In April 2019 I spoke to the residents of Alexandria about the challenges that they face. I made reference to a program for the whole of South Africa to build a million houses. It is quite clear from the recording of what I said that these houses were not just for Alexandra… there is simply not enough space in Alexandra to be able to develop and even approach the scale that would amount to a million.” But the President's attempt to backtrack only stirred more controversy. Malema, ever the orator, did not mince his words. He accused Ramaphosa of dishonesty, stating: “It is leadership to admit when you have made a mistake, you can't come here and say you never promised the people of Alexandra 1 million houses. You said so, you said you are going to build a million houses for the people of Alexandra. It is the correct thing to say I am sorry I made a miscalculation.”

In an attempt to clarify, Ramaphosa stated that he had reviewed the recording of his speech with his team, who interpreted it because he in Sepedi He claimed that if his words had created the impression that a million houses were specifically for Alexandra, he was sorry for the misunderstanding. According to him, the promise was meant for the entire country, not just one township However, this explanation is problematic. The issue is not merely about the promise itself but about the trustworthiness of the President. Ramaphosa claimed that he had spoken in Sepedi, a language that most of the Alexandra residents would not have understood. But the reality is he spoke in isiZulu—a language familiar to the community. This discrepancy raises serious concerns about his credibility. The crux of the matter is this: when a president speaks, especially in Parliament, every word is under oath, bound by the duty of truthfulness. To misrepresent facts, whether intentionally or not, is a grave offence. By insisting that he spoke in Sepedi when the recording shows otherwise, Ramaphosa has opened himself to accusations of lying—not just to the people of Alexandra, but to the entire nation.

In the end, the question remains: Did Ramaphosa lie? And if he did, has this lie now found a new home in the hallowed halls of Parliament? The implications are profound. If the President of the Republic is willing to distort the truth on such a public platform, what does that say about the integrity of his administration? For the residents of Alexandra, the promise of a million houses has become yet another unfulfilled dream. But for the rest of South Africa, the issue cuts deeper—it is a matter of trust, of truth, and of the very principles upon which the nation was built. * Sipho Tshabalala is an independent writer, analyst and political commentator.