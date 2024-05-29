I will be voting, but will I be making the right choice?

As I prepare to cast my vote, a sense of uncertainty roams in my mind. While I'm looking forward to participating in the process, I can't ignore the doubt I have about whether I'll be making the right choice. Each candidate and party presents arguments from different perspectives, leaving me confused between opposing ideals and visions for the future of South Africa. Despite my best efforts to weigh the options and consider the consequences, there's no guarantee that my decision will align perfectly with my hopes and beliefs.

One reason for my uncertainty is the complexity of today's political view, where each party presents an array of policies and promises, making it challenging to decide which aligns best with my views. The integrity of the candidates is another factor that contributes to my uncertainty. I always doubt their honesty and commitment to serving the people as much as they say they do. Because every party is pointing fingers at the other and playing the blame game, instead of providing the people with information on how they plan on solving current issues, it further clouds my judgement as it leaves me anxious about falling for manipulative tactics and end up voting for a party or candidate that doesn’t care about the important issues at hand. Ultimately, my uncertainty stems from a desire to make an informed decision that will truly reflect my beliefs and contribute positively to the future of South Africa. Although I try to stay politically informed as the youth, the overflow of election information often leads me to more questions than answers because each party claims to have the solution to our country's problems (specifically unemployment), however, trying to figure out if they are telling the truth or just telling us what we want to hear becomes challenging.

Going to my voting station is going to feel a bit like going to bet on a horse race. Each candidate feels like a different horse, and I'm not sure which one will come out on top. It's nerve-racking because, just like in a race, I want to pick the winner – the one who will make positive changes and lead our country in the right direction. But with so much uncertainty, it's difficult to place my bet confidently. All I can do is trust my instincts, hope for the best, and cast my vote, hoping it turns out to be a winning choice in the end. Even though I'm not sure which candidate or party is the best choice, I'm still going to vote. I recognise the importance of exercising my right to vote as the youth, and no matter the outcome, I know I did my part. Voting is my way of taking part in shaping my future, and that's something I don't want to miss out on. * Lethiwe Nhlangothi is a multi-media reporter intern at IOL