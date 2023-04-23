Inclusion of independent candidates can improve representation in Parliament

OPINION: Independent candidates will challenge the dominance of political parties who have, since the dawn of democracy, been dominating the political scene. By Lulu White

INDEPENDENT candidates will now be able to run in provincial and national elections thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill into law. After the Constitutional Court issued its order to change the legislation in June 2020, the measure was approved by the National Assembly in February. South Africa’s political landscape is changing, with the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill into law. By giving those who do not belong to political parties a voice in governance, the inclusion of independent candidates can assist to improve representation in Parliament. As a result, more varied opinions and ideas may be represented in parliament. These candidates, who are not affiliated with any political party, will be challenging the traditional dominance of parties and offering voters a new choice in the electoral process.

This is crucial for our democracy because it means that for the first time in South Africa’s history, in 2024, we will likely see independent politicians who will answer to voters more directly as opposed to toeing the line of political parties. This means greater voter accountability, politicians who are free to cast ballots in accordance with their conscience and their constituents’ interests since they are not required to toe the party line or obey party leaders. This implies that rather than acting in the interests of their party or its backers, they are more likely to be sensitive to the demands of the people they represent. Another advantage of independent candidates is that they bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the political debate. Independent candidates are often people who have experience and expertise in fields such as business, civil society, or academia, and can offer innovative solutions to complex problems. By breaking away from the constraints of party ideology, independent candidates can offer a more nuanced and independent view of the issues that affect our society.

By allowing independent candidates to contest elections, the electoral process becomes more competitive and diverse. This is important because it helps to prevent the domination of one or two parties and ensures that a wide range of views and interests are represented in Parliament or provincial legislatures. Independent candidates can also challenge the status quo and push for change in areas that may have been neglected or overlooked by party politicians. Finally, independent candidates offer an alternative to disillusioned voters who may have lost faith in political parties and their ability to represent their interests. Independent candidates can appeal to voters who are looking for something different, something more authentic, and something that represents their values and aspirations. By giving voters a new choice, independent candidates can reinvigorate the democratic process and increase voter turnout. In conclusion, the rise of independent candidates in South Africa is an important and exciting development in our democracy. Independent candidates bring greater accountability, fresh perspectives, diversity, and competition to the electoral process. We hope civil society and the youth at large will take this as an opportunity to ensure participation in the upcoming national and provincial elections so they can help shape the future of our country and ensure that their voices are heard in the corridors of power.