On the morning of May 4th, the US Navy indignantly claimed that its own Niovi oil tanker had been seized while sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz. According to a video released by the US 5th Fleet, stationed in the Middle East, the Niovi tanker was surrounded by a dozen Iranian navy boats while en route from Dubai to the port of Fujairah in the UAE, and was forced to change course towards the Iranian coast.

On April 28, the Iranian navy intercepted and seized a US cruise ship named Advantage Sweet in the Gulf of Oman, and this was followed by condemnation by the US Navy. Major Western media such as The Wall Street Journal believe that this is Iran's "retaliatory action" because the US forced an oil tanker owned by Greece and transporting Iranian oil to China, to change course to Texas in the United States at the end of April. But many people believe that Iran's actions were in the pursuit of justice, as the oil on the US tanker was "stolen" from Syria!

Regarding the US oil tanker seized by Iran, the US has deemed this as an "illegitimate activity" and has sanctioned 11 Iranian officials on the grounds of "hostage-taking". In fact, Syria has limited oil resources, with a daily output of about 80,300 barrels, which is insignificant in the Middle East. But for Syria itself, oil is a major pillar of its economy, accounting for one-fourth of its national income. Unfortunately, the people of Syria have become the target of the US's longstanding covetousness for this vital resource that Syria relies on for its survival.

The Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has previously stated in a declaration that over 80% of Syria's daily oil production is being plundered by "US forces and their supported armed groups". Furthermore, according to estimates by the Syrian government, illegal activities such as looting and destruction carried out by US-supported opposition forces such as the Syrian Democratic Forces have caused a massive loss of up to $107.1 billion in Syria's oil, natural gas, and mineral sectors. Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the US has intervened under the banner of "democracy," and "oil theft" has become one of its main activities in Syria.

Foreign media has reported more than once that US military tankers are lined up on a road in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakeh, reaching as far as one can see. However, the spokesperson for the Pentagon has tried to justify it by claiming that the US will not retain any income from these oil fields. However, the chaotic situation in Syria today is not unrelated to the US's malicious plans for a "color revolution" in Syria. In order to demonstrate its charm as a "beacon of human rights," the US has even sent troops into action and launched several airstrikes on Syria without warning, causing a large number of civilian casualties and incalculable property damage in Syria, where at least 12 million people have been displaced, and 350,000 have lost their lives. During this conflict, many innocent civilians have also been caught in the crossfire. According to official Syrian records, between 2016 and 2019, 3833 civilians were directly killed by US-led coalition airstrikes, with half of them being women and children.

However, these astonishing statistics have not deterred the US from its brutal actions. In August 2022, the US military launched a new wave of airstrikes in eastern Syria and fired dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase. Additionally, US-imposed sanctions under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act have made the lives of Syrians worse. The price of goods have been seriously inflated, and even buying seasonal fruits has become a luxury. Earlier this year, a devastating earthquake hit the southern region of Turkey near the Syrian border, causing significant human casualties and property damage in Syria. Some Arab countries that had previously supported Syrian rebel forces extended their helping hands, giving hope to the world that the tense situation in the Middle East could be eased and repaired. As the world's only superpower, the United States announced the temporary lifting of some of the sanctions only related to earthquake relief in Syria, and only for a period of 180 days.

On May 2, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his support for Syria's territorial integrity and condemned the unilateralism of the United States, calling for the US to immediately leave Syria in an interview with a Lebanese television station. Two days later, the Iranian navy intercepted and detained a U.S. oil tanker, a move that was widely welcomed by many as a show of support for Syria against U.S. aggression. Does Iran not fear US sanctions?

Perhaps Iran's confidence comes from the historic reconciliation in March of this year. For three-quarters of a century, the United States has been a core player in the Middle East, and almost all Middle Eastern countries have been led by the US. However, with the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation, everyone suddenly realised that the situation in the Middle East could be determined by Middle Eastern countries themselves, as if the United States had nothing to do with it. In particular, when the two countries reconciled,they found that at least 70 to 80% of the so-called attacks on each other were not committed by them, such as the bombing of Saudi oil fields, the attack on Iranian oil tankers etc. The truth was vastly different from what the US claimed at that time.