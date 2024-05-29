Let us celebrate our democracy by voting

According to the Bill of Rights in South Africa, the Constitution grants citizens over 18 years the right to vote. We, as a country, are celebrating 30 years of democracy and I am excited to be part of the 2024 elections.

Many people lost their lives fighting for democracy that we have today, yet some people still feel that we live in an undemocratic country. They have lost hope in the government. The rate of youth unemployment is high, crime rates are soaring, there is poor service delivery and corruption, but today we have a chance to be part of bringing change. The disinterest in voting among many young people is a disservice to the youth of 1976 who fought for proper education all those years ago, not to mention all those who lost their lives in the struggle against apartheid.

These days, students in South African universities are forced to protest at the beginning of each first semester for their concerns to be heard. We are fast approaching the end of the first semester, yet some students have not received their allowances. Brothers and sisters in higher education institutions, it is your chance to change the NSFAS system by exercising your right to vote, to bring about change. Nelson Mandela said “education is the key to success”, yet we have many unemployed graduates. It is painful when we see some of our educated youth on the streets as drug addicts, and others in jail.

I don't want to mention the crime in Durban Central. I still blame myself that during the 2021 elections I did not participate because I said to myself, ‘why should I vote?’ I can't blame the officials of eThekwini Municipality because I had a chance to vote, but I chose not to. I let people make decisions on my behalf, and now we are suffering because of their decisions. Almost every day I pass by Umgeni Road, and in between Umgeni road and Epsom road, people are being robbed every day. The crime rate is high in our country and it is very sad that there are no Metro Police present on that road.

If we want justice for ourselves and the country, let us visit voting stations and make 2024 our 1994. * Andiswa Mdunge is a multi-media reporter intern at IOL