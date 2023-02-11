Load shedding violates rights of vulnerable communities

Load shedding is a reality that we must all deal with for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the frequent daily power outages have had an impact on numerous industries across the nation. The most vulnerable members of the community are impacted by load shedding, including schoolchildren, those working in the agriculture and tourism industries, public hospitals, small businesses, and other essential sectors. Small businesses frequently miss deadlines, put up with unfavourable circumstances, and experience consumer dissatisfaction.

Load shedding has a significant impact on hospitals and healthcare professionals as well. Sadly, when load shedding occurs, many public hospitals are unable to deliver quality medical care. Although many people do have generators for backup electricity, this is not a sustainable alternative. Due to the unavailability of alternate electrical sources in many schools, load shedding interferes with teaching and learning.

South Africans will likely have to put up with stages two and three load shedding for the next two years to allow the state-owned utility to perform maintenance on its power generating facilities, Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana said. Residents have recently been subjected to stage six rolling blackouts, which means that certain districts are without power for up to 10 hours every day. Load shedding has a negative influence on our capacity to earn a living, seek trustworthy healthcare, have faith in the cold chain that transports the majority of our food, and trust the purity of the water in our taps. According to the City of Tshwane and uMgungundlovu District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, its reservoirs depend on a constant flow to maintain levels and be ready for outages. The pump stations’ ability to operate and carry water continuously depends on Eskom’s grid for power and the pump stations’ ability to operate. Millions of litres of untreated sewage spilled into the beaches, rivers, harbours, and ocean in and around Durban as a result of the KZN floods in April 2022, which also damaged eight sewerage treatment plants. The infrastructure has just been partially restored, and the waters around Durban are still contaminated.

The country is getting closer to having widespread water insecurity as a result of the severe stress placed on South Africa’s freshwater resources. If action is not taken; social, environmental, and economic realms will be threatened. These water problems have numerous causes, including both natural and man-made ones. They include the continued decline in the provision of services specifically related to water access, dependable water supply, and sanitation services. They also include the unacceptably high physical water losses, unsustainable water demands and withdrawals by various water users, ongoing and worsening water pollution, increased flooding and prolonged droughts brought on by increased climate variability.