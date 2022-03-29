Making a difference by drawing on experience gained in China

By Mejury Chipato Eliminating poverty is a challenge for all countries. China has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation, carrying forward the great tradition of working together and offering mutual support.

It has accumulated valuable experience, which belongs to China and the rest of the world, and offers enlightenment to the international community in its battle to reduce poverty. As a foreigner living in China since 2016, I have observed first hand the country’s rapid economic growth, and have learnt a lot about alleviating poverty. Such a programme should be adopted by the world, especially Africa, where many countries are still underdeveloped. Governments need to work together with local people. The development of a country is not the government’s duty alone; it’s also the duty of its citizens. As a concerned citizen of Zimbabwe, I want to contribute to poverty alleviation in my country, using the knowledge that I have gained in China.

I have decided to play my part in growing my country’s economy by starting my own business. Taking advantage of the fact that I live in China where the prices of materials are low, in 2020 I decided to start a brand for women’s shoes, which are produced in China, and which I sell both in my country and here in China. I have been to the shoe factory, where I learnt a lot. It is my desire to open a shoe factory in Zimbabwe in future, where my Chinese partners would come and teach us and help build a local industry for shoes. The company makes modern, stylish and classy women’s shoes that are affordable and durable under the brand name “Merjory”. They come in different styles and sizes to cater to the needs of women of different backgrounds – from sophisticated high heel lovers to the ones who like their shoes flat.

They also offer a solution to a typical shoe problem: women who have bigger feet often struggle to find the right size as most nice shoes only come in sizes of up to 39 or 40. This brand has brought much happiness to many women who now have a choice since we also customize the shoes. Using the profits accumulated over time, I have been able to give back to the community, both in China and in my country. I founded a charity organisation, Patience of Hope Foundation, that aims to pay school fees for underprivileged children in remote parts of Zimbabwe.

Through the foundation, we have paid school fees for many children and provided food to poor families during the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have received amazing support from my Chinese partners, who are willing to step up a level, and go to Zimbabwe and help in establishing a shoe factory there. I am so grateful to China for giving me the opportunity to learn and contribute positively, not just to my country’s economy but also here in China, which I consider my second home. * The author is a medical student from Zimbabwe, studying at Gannan Medical University.