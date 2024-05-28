My vote counts, so I am going to use it

As cliché as it may sound, I am voting for change. One of the most powerful tools at our disposal to bring the change we want is our right to choose who to represent us and our needs. However, that can never happen if I do not take to the polls and exercise my right to vote as a South African citizen. I cannot let the possibilities of failure and fear of what change may bring about, inhibit me from casting my vote.

As a first-time and young voter, I am passionate about issues that impact me which is why it is very compelling for me to cast a vote on Wednesday, May 29.

Picture: Supplied Casting a vote for me means making a decision for not only my future ,but even those that come after me. I am very excited at the possibility of seeing my vote making a difference. Even thought drastic change may not happen overnight, I believe my vote can be the catalyst that brings about better service delivery, better jobs, education and more, if I can use it to elect competent leaders.

I am voting because it is an important part of democratic participation that the ones who came before us fought for. It is an intricate portrayal of our Constitution which grants citizens the freedom of choice, expression and political association. I choose not to be a part of a youth that has shown disinterest in political participation, because it means that they are content with a government that has made corruption, lack of transparency and accountability our norm. Although change may not come tomorrow, it will happen gradually through intentional actions from us. As citizens of South Africa, we only get one chance every five years to make a difference. Let’s use it.