Need to treat all public representatives equally

By Lulu White Media coverage of public representatives plays a fundamental role in shaping public perception and influencing the evaluation of candidates and leaders.

Understanding the impact of media bias requires an examination of discrepancies in media coverage, particularly regarding educational qualifications. Drawing comparisons between DA Leader John Steenhuisen and Al- Jama-ah PR councillor and executive mayor of the City of Joburg Kabelo Gwamanda highlights the unequal treatment of black and white public representatives. The article illustrates the need for thorough screening processes as well as the necessity to eliminate media bias in order to provide fair and impartial reviews of all public representatives despite their race or affiliation.

Under the South African Constitution, public representatives are not required to possess specific qualifications but are expected to possess everyday skills, passion, commitment to communities, and broad support from the population. This has resulted in a diverse range of politicians, including those without formal educational qualifications, holding public office. Media bias manifests through the unequal treatment of black and white public representatives concerning their educational qualifications.

Former president Jacob Zuma faced harsh scrutiny, with media emphasising his lack of educational qualifications and criticising his fiscal discipline, ability to attract investments, and ability to solve unemployment and inequality. A similar bias has now reappeared against Joburg's executive mayor, with his honesty and leadership skills being called into doubt based on his educational background or lack thereof. When asked what level of education he had attained in order to ascend to the highest office in the City of Joburg, Gwamanda quipped that perhaps he is the black version of John Steenhuisen, who is widely known that despite being the leader of the opposition in Parliament, his qualifications do not extend beyond Grade 11.

There has also been little criticism levelled at Alan Winde, the Premier of the Western Cape who opted not to pursue further educational qualifications beyond Grade 12. This media bias against black public representatives fosters preconceptions and racial bias which undermine the media’s credibility and integrity. The criticism being levelled against the media is that the evaluation of competency against black public representatives is based on race and ethnicity rather than policy positions, analytical abilities, and dedication to continuous learning. When evaluating the credentials of public representatives’ media outlets should employ fair and consistent criteria taking into consideration a diverse range of factors beyond educational qualifications. Policy positions, experience, skills, leadership abilities, community engagement, and track records should all be assessed regardless of a candidate's race or political affiliation.

As political parties prepare themselves for the upcoming elections, it’s time they consider the introduction of vetting of public candidates being selected to present them in government. Implementing rigorous vetting processes within political parties can mitigate bias and promote competent candidates. Benefits include political parties having a larger pool of qualified candidates, improved governance within parties, increased public trust, and the fostering of a culture of accountability. If qualifications are to become a sole consideration for public representatives, contextual factors contributing to disparities between black and white public representatives should be taken into account. Historical educational disadvantages, systemic barriers, and limited access to high-quality education among marginalised communities should be acknowledged. Comprehensive screening and assessment procedures that are used to examine a public representative's suitability for office, must be based on competence and policy viewpoints to counteract preconceptions and prejudices.