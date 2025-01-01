New Year’s blessing from the Chairman of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice

By Reverend Allan Boesak It is by God's grace only that we may enter this new year that lies ahead, knowing that so much evil reigned in 2024. This year will certainly see ongoing genocide in Gaza and Palestine, continued war in Lebanon, yet unseen misery in Syria, Sudan, Somalia, and the DRC. I am grateful that so many of us, despite the hypocrisy and heartlessness of those who rule us, have remained so faithful in our solidarity, especially with the Palestinian people.

It is certain that the carnage has not stopped and that the unimaginable evil is still breathing hell and destruction over God's children there. We will not stop until that evil is no more. That is certain. It is also certain that Southern Africa is a target, with civil war in Mozambique, and rumours of war in Zimbabwe. Our work for peace everywhere on earth must continue. Again it is certain that the empire is crumbling, even, as the Book of Revelation tells us that as the beast, conquered, falls to the earth, dying, its tail sweeps away a third of the stars, doing as much damage as it can while going down. But this is certain: it is going to perdition. We shall walk amongst its ruins and know that the judgements of the Lord are altogether just. Yes, it is certain that in South Africa we will see new levels of inequalities and renewed efforts to deepen and cover up the corruption that is such a canker in our body politics. They cannot survive without it. Not for one day. So we shall continue to demand transparency, accountability as well as judgement – on Marikana, Sealed CR17 documents, Phala Phala and Procurement of IPPs, and on everything else that brings us so much shame in our country.

It is certain that under this GNU, the chasms that divide us will widen, and the hatred for the poor and vulnerable will grow deeper because the very nature and policies of this government, and the rapaciousness of the capitalist class who own it, make it inevitable as some are busy managing poverty, while others managing wealth. Of course, it is certain that violence in all its forms, from gender-based violence, political gender-based violence to cycles of impoverishment, and to the deprivation of opportunities for our children will rise, because the law and the Constitution serve the interests of the rich and powerful, protecting corruption on the politically connected cults, greed, and unaccountability, instead of preserving justice by protecting the truthful, the compassionate and the powerless. Hypocrisy is walking hand in hand with mediocrity and misery and suffering for our people remain a bitter guarantee.

So it is certain that new struggles lie ahead. But this is true: it is as certain that we are a people in whose veins flows the blood of generations who knew how to respond when there was something noble to fight for, when we understood what, and how much, was at stake. The uncertainties of 2024 brought on by the unexpected of 2024 are no longer uncertain. The enemy is no longer unknown. We know there is much to fight for, and we know what it is. We also know that we are not alone. Something extraordinary is happening in Africa. Our continent is waking up, and the eyes that are opening are young, filled with the youthful fire of belief and determination.

In West Africa, young leaders are turning the unfulfilled dreams of a previous generation into serious and exciting political realities, and are we hearing new sounds from younger lips in Kenya, Botswana, Senegal, and even Ghana, Ivory Coast and Gabon? As one year leaves and the new enters, one generation speaks wisdom, truth, remembering, encouragement and revolutionising love to another. The dream is embraced once again. It is passed on, so the chain remains unbroken. We are ready to awake, atone, and arise; to reclaim, revive, and rebuild those eternal truths that kept us so strong for so long - decency, honesty, courage, integrity, dignity, and sacrificial love.

As I have said, it is certain that; God has not destined us for enslavement, subjection, and oppression, and it is certain that we are destined to win this fight. Please note this; what Sol Plaatjie said in 1916 remains true today: "The only thing between us and despair is that Heaven has not abandoned us." And since Heaven has not abandoned us, we will not abandon this cause. So for 2025, my dear Brothers and Sisters:

May God bless you with the wisdom that comes from insight and faith;

May God bless you with the power that is the vessel of dignity;

May God bless you with the anger and courage that are the children of hope;

May God bless you with the discernment that understands the signs of our times;

May God bless you with eyes to see, ears to hear, a mind to grasp what and who matters most;

May God bless you with that strength that only comes from the joy of the Lord who is the God of justice;

May God bless you with the gift of selfless, sacrificial love that is the heart of every revolution;

May God bless you with the burning desire to do what is right, the strength to renew the fight, the longing to fulfill God's dream for this nation.

May God bless you with the love that will keep us together. We are still building that "home for all". Others, pretending to be from among us, have built walls of betrayal, held upright by the watery sands of greed, mendacity, and criminality. We can see the cracks, but we must not wait, standing idly by until they fall down under the weight of historical consequences. We, ourselves, with our own hands, must bring them down and have the courage to begin building again. We can, for the foundations laid by our ancestors, are still firm. We are fallible, yes, and not always as strong as we wish to be. Temptations are rife, rich and always ready. But blessed is the one who endures, who stumbles, running the race of righteousness and for justice, for the Lord will lift them up and hold them fast.

This year, much more crucial than 2024, we will not fight just to survive. We will fight so that we may have life, and our children will have life that matters. This year, let the revolution not be a substitute for subservience. We are done with the confusion between freedom and serfdom. May the God of indivisible justice, indivisible love, indivisible solidarity, and indivisible inclusion be with us all. For my people whom I love so much, Reverend Allan Aubrey Boesak Chairperson of the Walter & Albertina Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice.