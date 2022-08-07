Party’s policy conference was a missed opportunity

As the ANC prepared for its policy conference, which was held in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from July 28 to 31, there were high expectations about its outcome. When the conference concluded its business, the extent to which it succeeded in achieving its goals became the subject of debate. On the one hand, some painted a glossy picture, arguing that the conference brought hope for the future of the ANC and the country. On the other hand, there was a divergent view that delegates failed to come up with something new; they repeated old policy positions.

Story continues below Advertisement

For ease of reference, it is of cardinal importance to reflect on at least eight of the policy positions that were agreed to by the conference. The approach will make it easier to test the two conflicting conclusions. Woman empowerment and upliftment The conference agreed that women should be empowered and uplifted. The focal areas that were emphasised included economic, political, social and cultural upliftment. In principle, this was a progressive policy position.

However, the fact that it was not the first time the point had been made raises the question about whether the goal will ever be achieved. For example, with a few exceptions, the provincial ANC conferences have failed to include a sizeable number of women in the top five. Only Gauteng had three women and only KZN elected a woman, Nomagugu Simelane, as its deputy chairperson. This raises doubts about whether there will ever be political empowerment for women. Nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)

Story continues below Advertisement

This sounds like a noble idea that has national interest. However, what paints a pessimistic picture is the fact that in 2017, the national conference resolved to place the SARB under state control. To this day, the resolution has not been implemented. It is unclear what would make it work this time around. Harsher penalties for sexual offenders

Story continues below Advertisement

Chemical castration of sexual offenders was proposed. While the proposal acknowledged the scourge of sexual abuse of women and children, it was reactionary rather than proactive. It was silent on how that would work while the justice system remains weak and compromised. Some men serve time in jail for a rape they never committed. The policy should talk to this reality too. Crackdown on corruption and promotion of transparency The Peace and Stability Commission proposed the strengthening of the Integrity Commission, the establishment of an internal anti-corruption agency as well as the strengthening of the State Security Agency. These are progressive proposals.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, a few questions arise that need answers. Does the ANC need the Integrity Commission? Is the party’s constitution not enough to deal with corrupt practices? Given financial challenges in the ANC, is it justifiable to retain the structure? How do other political parties deal with corruption within their ranks? Does the Integrity Commission have integrity (in other words, canit be insulated from factional politics)? The implementation of the step-aside resolution Delegates missed the opportunity to find one another on the 2017 conference resolution. It is clear that the resolution is divisive in the manner in which it is being implemented.

If that is the case, why would the conference resolve to retain it? Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe averred that the constitution of the ANC could be used to address the issues meant to be addressed by the resolution. The fact that only KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo questioned this policy is cause for concern. Restoration of the ANC and membership criteria The proposal to vet new members and to expect current ones to re-apply sounds good. But it remains unclear whether corruption, nepotism and factionalism will creep in as those who are tasked to vet members execute their mandate.

Carbon reduction and renewable energy The conference appreciated the government’s decision to improve Eskom’s performance. The proposal for a diverse mix of energy sources is welcome. However, the issue of Eskom has been on the table for more than a decade. At one point, the nation was promised that once Medupi and Kusile were completed, intermittent power cuts would be a thing of the past. Instead, with the two plants close to completion, the situation got worse.

Level 6 of load shedding is unprecedented. It would have been better to make concrete and practical proposals rather than to have repeated what had been said. Land reform legislation The issue is hard to resolve for three reasons. First, the ANC no longer has the two-thirds majority required to amend Section 25 of the constitution. Second, some politicians have no political will to amend the section. Third, political egos push national interests to the back seat. The bill failed in Parliament.