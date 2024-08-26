Peace remains elusive as Israel continues to shift the goalposts

By Rowena Fourie The negotiations to halt the Gaza massacre remain precarious. No one wants to see the bloodshed end more than the Palestinians.

However, all negotiating parties need to demonstrate sincere political will. The extrajudicial execution of Ismail Haniyeh, the political head and chief negotiator of Hamas, while he was attending the inauguration of Iran’s president on July 31, heightened tensions and called into question Israel’s commitment to negotiation. The catastrophic incident occurred a few hours after Israel bombed Beirut, in Lebanon, killing a senior Hezbollah leader, three women and two children and wounding about 80 civilians.

The egregious actions reflect an unashamed, continued disregard for international law and a negation of good faith towards a peace process. Israel’s sincerity in the negotiations is further made questionable by its persistent indiscriminate aggression in the region. The brutality of the apartheid Israeli regime following October 7 has resulted in a death toll in Gaza that exceeds 40,000 plus more than 600 fatalities in the West Bank. The number of wounded Palestinians exceeds 92,000. The conflict has also resulted in the death of about 1,600 Israelis. The rise in casualties emphasises the critical need for a lasting and viable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Current negotiations, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt, do not address the underlying issues that led to October 7. Instead, they prioritise the much-needed return to sustainable calm, the exchange of captives, and free humanitarian access. A settlement appeared likely when the Israelis and Palestinians agreed to a proposal that the UN Security Council endorsed. The version included a systematic end to hostilities, the release of all Israeli hostages and a mutually acceptable number of Palestinians (thousands of whom are illegally detained), the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from Gaza, the opening of borders and the reconstruction of the area.

However, Israel added new demands to the negotiations. It is refusing to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and is unwilling to release specific Palestinian detainees while also rearresting others. It is placing conditions on the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza once the conflict ends. Furthermore, Israel remains determined to eliminate Hamas, which goes against the whole purpose of negotiations – you can’t claim to be seeking peace with your adversaries while actively pursuing their elimination.

Israel is facing tremendous pressure to end its genocide in Gaza. The mass demonstrations taking place worldwide are exposing its atrocities. The demonstrations have the potential to result in concrete deterrent measures, such as the imposition of an arms embargo or economic isolation. Also, the International Court of Justice’s landmark decision confirms that the Israeli illegal presence in the West Bank and the establishment of settlements is not a “temporary” measure and is not driven by “security needs”. For negotiations to succeed, the negotiators must have legitimacy and a sincere desire to end the violence.

In Israel, the cabinet typically deals with foreign affairs and defence matters rather than the prime minister. As a result, Israel’s delegation to the negotiations generally comprises Mossad director David Barnea, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and Major-General Nitzan Alon, the military’s representative for hostage affairs. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be deeply invested in the process. Based on the preconditions outlined by Netanyahu for reaching an agreement, it seems that the Israeli prime minister seeks to postpone a successful conclusion of the negotiations for as long as possible. It has been suggested that Netanyahu is placing the stability of his far-right coalition government above the freedom of the hostages.

This is primarily because two of his coalition partners, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have indicated that they may reconsider their government participation if concessions are made to Hamas. Furthermore, the regime enjoys the support of many Israelis due to their benefiting significantly from the settlement industry. The industry depends on Israel’s unlawful confiscation of Palestinian land and other resources. Benefits include access to land, subsidies and employment opportunities, thereby forming an extensive economic ecosystem that faces extinction if peace is to be established.

Israel’s arrogance will remain for as long as it enjoys the protection of the US. The US has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine armed with cruise missiles; and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group – which operates with stealth F-35C fighter jets – as well as several destroyers, to complement its carrier strike groups and special operation marine teams in the Mediterranean Sea. While withholding the 2,000 one-ton bombs, the US recently approved new sales of F-15 jets and related equipment (worth nearly $19 billion/R341bn) along with tank cartridges ($774 million), explosive mortar cartridges ($60m) and army vehicles ($583m). The US’s military support to Israel renders its role in the negotiations duplicitous. Nonetheless, concluding the ceasefire agreement is imperative. It will lead to the release of the Israeli hostages and end the suffering of millions of Palestinians. It will also curtail another US proxy war in the region.

Establishing work teams to address, among others, unresolved issues related to the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah border crossing and humanitarian aid is a positive development. However, it’s important to note that most of the discussions are happening between Israel and the US, Qatar and Egypt. The Palestinians’ UN-endorsed preference for a lasting ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the release of identified detainees and the right of return of those displaced over the past few months should not be dismissed. Similarly, the reconstruction of Gaza and reparations should be reinstated as agenda items. All parties must demonstrate a genuine commitment to expeditiously ending the onslaught in Gaza.